SEMICON Korea huge 30th year anniversary event opens today

SEMICON Korea 2017, opening today at COEX in Seoul, celebrates its 30th anniversary with its largest-ever exhibition. The gathering of the Korean semiconductor and electronics supply chain, SEMICON Korea runs February 8 to 10 and features 600 exhibiting companies and expects more than 40,000 attendees.

SEMI, the global industry association representing more than 2,000 companies in the electronics manufacturing supply chain, and host of global SEMICONs, held a press conference this morning. SEMI’s Dan Tracy reported the global semiconductor industry has an upbeat outlook for 2017 with key electronics drivers including storage, industrial, wireless and automotive. For overall semiconductor equipment, demand is expected to increase 9 percent, according to the SEMI 2016 Year-End Equipment Forecast.

Korea is expected to make the largest regional investment, globally, in semiconductor fab equipment at a projected US$9.7 billion in 2017, a 36 percent increase over 2016. For fab materials markets, Tracy expects 3.1 percent growth globally in 2017, and 4.3 percent in Korea ($4.8 billion).

Highlights of SEMICON Korea:

At the Opening Ceremony on February 8, in honor of SEMICON Korea’s 30-year anniversary, Yong-Han LEE, Chairman of SEMI’s Board of Directors (BoD), will address the attendees, followed by SEMI BoD members and Korean industry leaders cutting the ceremonial ribbon and opening the doors.

Four industry thought leaders ─ from SK Hynix, Hewlett-Packard, imec and Microsoft ─ will present keynote insights on the future of the global semiconductor industry, immediately following the opening ceremony.

The Supplier Search Program has been expanded this year with 70 meetings arranged; seven of the world’s leading companies (Samsung, SK Hynix, Intel, Micron, SONY, Toshiba and Lam Research) will look for new suppliers.

The Presidents Reception – an exclusive VIP networking event with more than 450 global industry leaders ─ is the premier executive connection opportunity, continuing to mark the growth of the Korea semiconductor industry over the last 50 years.

A sold-out exhibition brings the top companies to SEMICON Korea to connect with customers and decision makers and to demonstrate product and technology leadership. The exposition includes deep technical networking and business programs that give insight into the full Korean electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

SEMICON Korea 2017 is the leading semiconductor technology event for market trends and breaking technology developments, featuring technical forums, business programs and standards activities. The event is an opportunity to meet and learn from more 100 global experts.

For more information on SEMICON Korea, visit www.semiconkorea.org/en/.