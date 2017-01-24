Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors

Fabless power semiconductor company Semitrex announced today that it has changed its name to Helix Semiconductors. Having recently introduced a new management team, this new corporate identity is another step toward more closely aligning the company with its objective of efficiently powering the future — a future with zero wasted power.

“As a fabless chip company, we are in the business of providing enabling technology,” noted Harold A. Blomquist, president and CEO of Helix Semiconductors. “We’re known for our commitment to smart power conversion and addressing the global need for more efficient power supplies, and this rebranding brings that front and center. The road to ‘zero power’ will be paved by changing the way that power conversions are made, and that road is being built by Helix Semiconductors.”

Blomquist explains further: “In the human body, DNA strands are cascading sequences (double helixes) of a wide variety of characteristics — selections or programming codes that uniquely define who and what people are. This genetic makeup is reminiscent of our patent-pending MuxCapacitor technology, which consists of a cascading ladder of capacitors that can be tapped at different points and with different gain settings to achieve best-in-class conversion efficiency.”

Helix Semiconductors’ technology can convert mains power worldwide to virtually any lower voltage with over 95 percent efficiency — especially at low-load conditions. The company’s MuxCapacitor voltage reduction technology makes possible best-in-class energy conversion efficiencies while the system is in power down (standby and vampire power) and lightly loaded operation.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices
Versum Materials names Edward Shober as senior VP of Materials
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars
Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars
Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources
KLA-Tencor introduces new metrology systems for leading-edge integrated circuit device technologies

PACKAGING ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers
Microhotplates for a smart gas sensor
Improved polymer and new assembly method for ultra-conformable 'electronic tattoo' devices
Flemish government increases financial support of imec

LEDS ARTICLES

LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...