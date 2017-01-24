Semtech adds ultra-low RDS(on) load switch family to FemtoSwitch platform

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTC), a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, today announced the latest family of load switches in its FemtoSwitch product platform. The new, ultra-low RDS(on) load switches are ideal for 5V, 15W USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) type-C port controller applications and other power rail switching applications, such as battery-powered portable electronics.

This product family extends Semtech’s FemtoSwitch platform of high-performance analog load switch ICs. It features slow, soft start when the switch is turned-on to limit the in-rush current. Its output pin provides an auto-discharge function for H-version products, and it is protected from overload faults with a 3A current-limit, as well as from over-temperature with a shutdown circuit.

“This expansion to our FemtoSwitch load switch platform enhances Semtech’s high performance, low power product portfolio,” said Francois Ricodeau, Product Line Manager for Semtech’s Power and High-Reliability Products Group. “By providing ultra-low RDS(on) load switches geared toward USB-PD type-C port controller applications, we are able to meet the demands of the fast-growing portable electronics market.”