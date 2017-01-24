STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) announced the expansion of its STSAFE family of secure elements with the introduction of a powerful plug-and-play solution that provides state-of-the-art security features to devices connected to the Sigfox low-power wide-area network (LPWAN).

The new STSAFE-A1SX secure element (SE) is based on a tamper-resistant Common Criteria EAL5+ -certified SE technology that enhances the integrity and confidentiality of transmissions to and from the IoT device over the Sigfox network. The secure element runs an optimized secure application that combines ST’s proven expertise in electronic security for applications in banking, e-commerce, and identity with Sigfox’s expertise in networking and data communications for the emerging IoT world.

STSAFE-A1SX is a tiny and cost-effective secure IC solution that connects to the microcontroller of the IoT application or module via an Intelligent Interface Controller (I2C) connection. The chips are provisioned in ST’s secure-personalization center with device ID and keys that allow plug-and-play secure connection to the Sigfox cloud, and further ensure data-exchange integrity and confidentiality. Whether the frame is an uplink or downlink message, the STSAFE-A1SX secure element generates or verifies payload proof of integrity as well as optional encryption or decryption. Keys and other secrets are always protected inside the secure element during manufacturing and over the end device’s full life.

“By executing Sigfox security services within our certified tamper-proof STSAFE-A1SX, we support Sigfox Ready(TM) device makers and Sigfox application providers to implement state-of-the-art end-to-end security,” said Laurent Degauque, Secure Microcontroller Marketing Director, Microcontroller and Digital ICs Group, STMicroelectronics. “The STSAFE-A1SX makes security over the Sigfox network even stronger and more straightforward. Our customers simply attach this secure element to their general-purpose MCU, such as an STM32, and focus on application development.”

“It’s more important than ever to consider and plan the security architecture at the very beginning of the design and development of an IoT solution,” said Laetitia Jay, CMO at Sigfox. “Working closely with STMicroelectronics has been fundamental to offering state-of-the-art certified tamper-resistant security to our ecosystem of partners and customers. The integration of the ST secure element with the Sigfox libraries, the STM32, and the S2-LP sub-1GHz transceiver, provides an ultra-low power, high performance turn-key solution that brings end-to-end security in IoT and Sensor-to-Cloud applications to the next level.”

Like other members of the STSAFE family, the STSAFE-A1SX will come with a full ecosystem of tools and software to speed its adoption by developers with or without expertise in secure designs. The device is available on expansion boards directly compliant with the popular STM32 Open Development Environment. Associated with the ST S2-LP sub-1GHz transceiver­ and the STM32, ST provides a complete reference design of a Sigfox Ready device:

  • NUCLEO-L053R8, an STM32 Nucleo-64 development board with STM32L053R8 MCU
  • STEVAL-FKI868V1 sub-1GHz development kit, equipped with a low-power STM32L MCU to control the S2-LP sub-1GHz transceiver and the ST-LINK/V2-1 debugger and programmer for firmware updating
  • STSAFE-A1SX

The STSAFE-A1SX secure element is scheduled to enter production in May 2017 in both 4x5mm SO8N and 2x3mm UFDFPN8. Please contact your ST sales office for pricing options and sample requests.

