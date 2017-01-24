Turning up the heat for perfect (nano)diamonds

Quantum mechanics, the physics that governs nature at the atomic and subatomic scale, contains a host of new physical phenomena to explore quantum states at the nanoscale. Though tricky, there are ways to exploit these inherently fragile and sensitive systems for quantum sensing. One nascent technology in particular makes use of point defects, or single-atom misplacements, in nanoscale materials, such as diamond nanoparticles, to measure electromagnetic fields, temperature, pressure, frequency and other variables with unprecedented precision and accuracy.

Quantum sensing could revolutionize medical diagnostics, enable new drug development, improve the design of electronic devices and more.

For use in quantum sensing, the bulk nanodiamond crystal surrounding the point defect must be highly perfect. Any deviation from perfection, such as additional missing atoms, strain in the crystalline lattice of the diamond, or the presence of other impurities, will adversely affect the quantum behavior of the material. Highly perfect nanodiamonds are also quite expensive and difficult to make.

A cheaper alternative, say researchers at Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago, is to take defect-ridden, low-quality, commercially manufactured diamonds, and then “heal” them.

In a paper published this week in APL Materials, from AIP Publishing, the researchers describe a method to heal diamond nanocrystals under high-temperature conditions, while visualizing the crystals in three dimensions using an X-ray imaging technique.

“Quantum sensing is based on the unique properties of certain optically active point defects in semiconductor nanostructures,” said F. Joseph Heremans, an Argonne National Laboratory staff scientist and co-author on the paper.

These defects, such as the nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond, are created when a nitrogen atom replaces a carbon atom adjacent to a vacancy in the diamond lattice structure. They are extremely sensitive to their environment, making them useful probes of local temperatures, as well as electric and magnetic fields, with a spatial resolution more than 100 times smaller than the thickness of a human hair.

Because diamonds are biologically inert, quantum sensors based on diamond nanoparticles, which can operate at room temperature and detect several factors simultaneously, could even be placed within living cells, where they could, according to Heremans, “image systems from the inside out.”

Heremans and his colleagues, including Argonne’s Wonsuk Cha and Paul Fuoss, as well as David Awschalom of the University of Chicago, set out to map the distribution of the crystal strain in nanodiamonds and to track the healing of these imperfections by subjecting them to high temperatures, up to 800 degrees Celsius in an inert helium environment.

“Our idea of the ‘healing’ process is that gaps in the lattice are filled as the atoms move around when the crystal is heated to high temperatures, thereby improving the homogeneity of the crystal lattice,” said Stephan Hruszkewycz, also a staff scientist at Argonne and lead author on the paper.

This nanodiamond healing was monitored with a 3-D microscopy method called Bragg coherent diffraction imaging, performed by subjecting the crystals to a coherent X-ray beam at the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne. The X-ray beam that scatters off the nanodiamonds was detected and used to reconstruct the 3-D shape of the nanocrystal, “and, more importantly, the strain state of the crystal,” Hruszkewycz said.

The researchers found that nanodiamonds “shrink” during the high-temperature annealing process, and surmise that this occurs because of a phenomenon called graphitization. This phenomenon occurs when the surface of the material is converted from the normal diamond lattice arrangement into graphite, a single layer of chicken-wire-like arranged carbon atoms.

The study marks the first time that Bragg coherent diffraction imaging has been shown to be useful at such high temperatures, a capability that, Hruszkewycz said, “enables the exploration of structural changes in important nanocrystalline materials at high temperatures that are difficult to access with other microscopy techniques.”

Hruszkewycz added that the research represents “a significant step towards developing scalable methods of processing inexpensive, commercial nanodiamonds for quantum sensing and information processing.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion
Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Samsung and Apple continued to lead as top global semiconductor customers in 2016
China's role in supply chains continues to grow

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Extending VCSEL wavelength coverage to the mid-infrared
Turning up the heat for perfect (nano)diamonds
Semtech adds ultra-low RDS(on) load switch family to FemtoSwitch platform
3D and 2.5D IC packaging market expected to be worth $170B by 2022
ON Semiconductor names 2016 Distribution Partner Award winners

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Extending VCSEL wavelength coverage to the mid-infrared
Semtech adds ultra-low RDS(on) load switch family to FemtoSwitch platform
ON Semiconductor names 2016 Distribution Partner Award winners
GlobalFoundries 12-inch wafer production line in Chengdu commences operation

PACKAGING ARTICLES

3D and 2.5D IC packaging market expected to be worth $170B by 2022
ON Semiconductor names 2016 Distribution Partner Award winners
GlobalFoundries 12-inch wafer production line in Chengdu commences operation
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans

MEMS ARTICLES

Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
imec, Holst, ROHM debut all digital phase-locked loop for IoT radios
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Qualcomm and TDK announce launch of joint venture

LEDS ARTICLES

Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
UniPixel prepares for flexible display market
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...