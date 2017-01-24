Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications

Ultratech, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTEK), a supplier of lithography, laser­ processing and inspection systems used to manufacture semiconductor devices and high-brightness LEDs (HBLEDs), as well as atomic layer deposition (ALD) systems, today announced that it has received a repeat, multiple-system order from a leading semiconductor manufacturer for its advanced packaging AP300 lithography systems. The AP300 systems will be utilized for high-volume, leading-edge, fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) applications used to manufacture application processors. Ultratech will begin shipping the AP300 systems in the first two quarters of this year to the customer’s facility in Asia.

Ultratech General Manager and Vice President of Lithography Products Rezwan Lateef stated, “Ultratech has maintained its leadership position in the advanced packaging market segment by consistently delivering superior on-wafer results, cost-of-ownership and reliability performance for high-volume manufacturing (HVM) environments. Fan-out technologies continue to be the optimal solution for the highly-demanding mobile and wireless markets by offering improved performance in a reduced form factor. The AP300 is ideally suited to address this market with HVM -proven extendibility well below 2 microns. This substantial repeat order again confirms our technology leadership and the value proposition of Ultratech’s AP300 systems over full-field 1X scanners and reduction steppers. We are pleased to expand our photolithography-tool-of-record position at this valued customer. We look forward to working with them to meet their volume production and technology roadmaps.”

Ultratech’s AP300 Family of Lithography Steppers

The AP300 family of lithography systems is built on Ultratech’s customizable Unity Platform, delivering superior overlay, resolution and side wall profile performance and enabling highly-automated and cost-effective manufacturing. These systems are particularly well suited for copper pillar, fan-out, through-silicon via (TSV) and silicon interposer applications. In addition, the platform has numerous application-specific product features to enable next-generation packaging techniques, such as Ultratech’s award winning dual-side alignment (DSA) system, utilized around the world in volume production.