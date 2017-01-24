UniPixel prepares for flexible display market

UniPixel, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNXL), a provider of high performance metal mesh capacitive touch sensors to the touchscreen and flexible display markets, announced today positive results from in-house testing conducted on its XTouch touch screen sensors for use in future flexible/foldable display devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

  • UniPixel conducted tests in which its XTouch sensors were folded and opened more than 200,000 times at a 2-millimeter radius at the fold.
  • During the tests, as well as at the conclusion of those tests, there was no damage to the XTouch sensors and no degradation to their performance capabilities.

Flexible displays will also need to have a thin and pliable cover lens that will bend consistently without damage.

  • UniPixel’s Diamond Guard scratch resistant cover lens technology is an excellent complement to XTouch sensors as it is applied in a very thin layer and will bend and seamlessly fold as it protects the underlying touch sensor metal mesh from abrasion damage.

Jalil Shaikh, chief operating officer of UniPixel, commented, “The results of our in-house testing were very positive. As flexible displays require thin and pliable touch sensors and cover lenses, our proprietary XTouch sensors and Diamond Guard are ideally suited for flexible display applications. We have already demonstrated to a major original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) that our XTouch sensors deliver optimal performance with a lens coating as minute as five microns. As far as we are aware our XTouch sensors are the only sensors available that operate effectively with such a thin cover lens coating.

“We believe that as flexible technologies make their way to the market, our proprietary XTouch and Diamond Guard technologies can become staple components in a broad array of products. While foldable displays are in early consideration by OEMs, our products now meet the early specifications OEMs have targeted to create devices that work effectively with the necessary durability for broad market acceptance.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Samsung and Apple continued to lead as top global semiconductor customers in 2016
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

NREL research pinpoints promise of polycrystalline perovskites
UniPixel prepares for flexible display market
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Nexperia emerges as dynamic new force in discretes, logic and MOSFETs
Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia
Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs
Kinetics Holding acquires U.S. semiconductor equipment company Wafab International
Marcel Pelgrom of NXP named recipient of prestigious IEEE Gustav Robert Kirchhoff Award

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Nexperia emerges as dynamic new force in discretes, logic and MOSFETs
New photorelay from Toshiba features industry's smallest package
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Veeco enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech

MEMS ARTICLES

imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Qualcomm and TDK announce launch of joint venture
Leti presents first-ever results in LED pixelization & record high-resolution for micro-displays at Photonics West
Highly sensitive gas sensors for volatile organic compound detection

LEDS ARTICLES

Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Veeco enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech
Leti presents first-ever results in LED pixelization & record high-resolution for micro-displays at Photonics West

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

UniPixel prepares for flexible display market
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...