Versum Materials names Edward Shober as senior VP of Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that Edward “Ed” Shober has been appointed to the position of senior vice president of its Materials segment. Mr. Shober will be responsible for the company’s Process Materials (PM) and Advanced Materials (AM) global businesses, which produce specialty chemicals and materials utilized in the next generation of semiconductors and displays for smart devices, as well as high-purity, specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Mr. Shober has led the AM business since 2011 and has more than 20 years’ experience serving Versum Materials’ customers in the semiconductor industry.

“Ed will continue to support our culture of operating as an agile organization that is relentlessly focused on building on our global technology leadership and establishing a reputation for quality, safety and reliability,” stated Guillermo Novo, President and CEO of Versum Materials. “Because of Ed’s customer relationships, leadership, experience and technical capabilities, we are confident that’s Ed’s transition will be seamless for our customers and his industry knowledge will continue to be an invaluable asset to our team.”

Mr. Shober joined Air Products in 1994, leading engineering activities in the electronics engineering and electronics package plants organizations. In 1999, he was named vice president of engineering and operations for TRiMEGA, a joint venture between Air Products and Kinetic Systems providing turnkey solutions to semiconductor fabs, and served as TRiMEGA’s chief operating officer from 2001-2004. Mr. Shober went on to lead DA NanoMaterials, Air Products’ joint venture with DuPont, as its chief operating officer from 2004-2007 and chief executive officer from 2007-2010. In October 2011, he served as the director of Advanced Materials Integration, Electronics Division, until assuming leadership of Air Products’ Advanced Materials business. He previously served as the vice president of Advanced Materials for the Materials Technologies business of Air Products since 2012. Mr. Shober holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil/structural engineering from Brown University.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices
Versum Materials names Edward Shober as senior VP of Materials
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars
Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars
Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources
KLA-Tencor introduces new metrology systems for leading-edge integrated circuit device technologies

PACKAGING ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers
Microhotplates for a smart gas sensor
Improved polymer and new assembly method for ultra-conformable 'electronic tattoo' devices
Flemish government increases financial support of imec

LEDS ARTICLES

LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...