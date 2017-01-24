Versum Materials names Edward Shober as senior VP of Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that Edward “Ed” Shober has been appointed to the position of senior vice president of its Materials segment. Mr. Shober will be responsible for the company’s Process Materials (PM) and Advanced Materials (AM) global businesses, which produce specialty chemicals and materials utilized in the next generation of semiconductors and displays for smart devices, as well as high-purity, specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Mr. Shober has led the AM business since 2011 and has more than 20 years’ experience serving Versum Materials’ customers in the semiconductor industry.

“Ed will continue to support our culture of operating as an agile organization that is relentlessly focused on building on our global technology leadership and establishing a reputation for quality, safety and reliability,” stated Guillermo Novo, President and CEO of Versum Materials. “Because of Ed’s customer relationships, leadership, experience and technical capabilities, we are confident that’s Ed’s transition will be seamless for our customers and his industry knowledge will continue to be an invaluable asset to our team.”

Mr. Shober joined Air Products in 1994, leading engineering activities in the electronics engineering and electronics package plants organizations. In 1999, he was named vice president of engineering and operations for TRiMEGA, a joint venture between Air Products and Kinetic Systems providing turnkey solutions to semiconductor fabs, and served as TRiMEGA’s chief operating officer from 2001-2004. Mr. Shober went on to lead DA NanoMaterials, Air Products’ joint venture with DuPont, as its chief operating officer from 2004-2007 and chief executive officer from 2007-2010. In October 2011, he served as the director of Advanced Materials Integration, Electronics Division, until assuming leadership of Air Products’ Advanced Materials business. He previously served as the vice president of Advanced Materials for the Materials Technologies business of Air Products since 2012. Mr. Shober holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil/structural engineering from Brown University.