​ATTOPSEMI Technology joins FDXcelerator Program

ATTOPSEMI Technology, Ltd. today announced that it has joined GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ FDXcelerator Partner Program, to provide a scalable, non-volatile one-time programmable (OTP) memory IP to be compatible with GF’s 22FDX technology. ATTOPSEMI’s I-fuse OTP IP offers increased reliability, smaller cell size, low programming voltage/current, and high data security enabling customers and designers the ability to utilize an advanced OTP for harsh applications such as automotive, 3D IC, and IoT applications.

The opportunity for advanced OTP memory technology is greater than ever. As the volumes and technical demands increase for Internet of Things (IoT), processing performance grows and memory intensive applications advance, ATTOPSEMI’s I-fuse fills the need. Consumer, communications, automotive and wireless markets require smaller sizing, ease of programmability and high levels of reliability. With its patent-proven structure, the I-fuse can guarantee zero-program defect giving customers the needed knowledge of reliability and execution.

“ATTOPSEMI’s new offering should benefit our 22FDX customers in all the key market segments we address, especially for IoT and processor intensive applications,” said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of product management at GF. “Their commitment continues to demonstrate strong industry interest in GF’s FDXcelerator program and the 22FDX value proposition.”

“We are excited to expand our engagements with GF and believe that our technology will help their customers deliver the functionality the market has been asking for,” said Chung Shine, Chairman, ATTOPSEMI. “We believe that our development has given us the ability to generate a smaller cell size and more reliability than our competitors along with a very scalable solution.”

ATTOPSEMI’s I-fuse is a fuse-based OTP technology that offers up to 100x reliability, 1/100 the cell size, and 1/10th the program current than traditional e-fuse technologies. Highlights of the I-fuse include: