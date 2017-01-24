A big leap toward tinier lines

For the last few decades, microchip manufacturers have been on a quest to find ways to make the patterns of wires and components in their microchips ever smaller, in order to fit more of them onto a single chip and thus continue the relentless progress toward faster and more powerful computers. That progress has become more difficult recently, as manufacturing processes bump up against fundamental limits involving, for example, the wavelengths of the light used to create the patterns.

Now, a team of researchers at MIT and in Chicago has found an approach that could break through some of those limits and make it possible to produce some of the narrowest wires yet, using a process that could easily be scaled up for mass manufacturing with standard kinds of equipment.

The new findings are reported this week in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, in a paper by postdoc Do Han Kim, graduate student Priya Moni, and Professor Karen Gleason, all at MIT, and by postdoc Hyo Seon Suh, Professor Paul Nealey, and three others at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory. While there are other methods that can achieve such fine lines, the team says, none of them are cost-effective for large-scale manufacturing.

The new approach uses a self-assembly technique in which materials known as block copolymers are covered by a second polymer. They are deposited on a surface by first heating the precursor so it vaporizes, then allowing it to condense on a cooler surface, much as water condenses on the outside of a cold drinking glass on a hot day.

“People always want smaller and smaller patterns, but achieving that has been getting more and more expensive,” says Gleason, who is MIT’s associate provost as well as the Alexander and I. Michael Kasser (1960) Professor of Chemical Engineering. Today’s methods for producing features smaller than about 22 nanometers (billionths of a meter) across generally require building up an image line by line, by scanning a beam of electrons or ions across the chip surface — a very slow process and therefore expensive to implement at large scale.

The new process uses a novel integration of two existing methods. First, a pattern of lines is produced on the chip surface using standard lithographic techniques, in which light shines through a negative mask placed on the chip surface. That surface is chemically etched so that the areas that were illuminated get dissolved away, leaving the spaces between them as conductive “wires” that connect parts of the circuit.

Then, a layer of material known as a block copolymer — a mix of two different polymer materials that naturally segregate themselves into alternating layers or other predictable patterns — is formed by spin coating a solution. The block copolymers are made up of chain-like molecules, each consisting of two different polymer materials connected end-to-end.

“One half is friendly with oil, the other half is friendly with water,” Kim explains. “But because they are completely bonded, they’re kind of stuck with each other.” The dimensions of the two chains predetermine the sizes of layers or other patterns they will assemble themselves into when they are deposited.

Finally, a top, protective polymer layer is deposited on top of the others using chemical vapor deposition (CVD). This top coat, it turns out, is a key to the process: It constrains the way the block copolymers self-assemble, forcing them to form into vertical layers rather than horizontal ones, like a layer cake on its side.

The underlying lithographed pattern guides the positioning of these layers, but the natural tendencies of the copolymers cause their width to be much smaller than that of the base lines. The result is that there are now four (or more, depending on the chemistry) lines, each of them a fourth as wide, in place of each original one. The lithographed layer “controls both the orientation and the alignment” of the resulting finer lines, explains Moni.

Because the top polymer layer can additionally be patterned, the system can be used to build up any kind of complex patterning, as needed for the interconnections of a microchip.

Most microchip manufacturing facilities use the existing lithographic method, and the CVD process itself is a well-understood additional step that could be added relatively easily. Thus, implementing the new method could be much more straightforward than other proposed methods of making finer lines, such as the use of extreme ultraviolet light, which would require the development of new light sources and new lenses to focus the light. With the new method, Gleason says, “you wouldn’t need to change all those machines. And everything that’s involved are well-known materials.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices
Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Advances make reduced graphene oxide electronics feasible
Reusable carbon nanotubes could be the water filter of the future, says RIT study
Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Semiconductor industry sets out research needed to advance emerging technologies
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Advances make reduced graphene oxide electronics feasible
Semiconductor industry sets out research needed to advance emerging technologies
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Synopsys' IC Validator used for physical sign-off on more than 100 finFET production tapeouts
A big leap toward tinier lines
Ultratech receives follow-on, multiple system orders from world's leading OSATs for advanced packaging applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Imec to honor Samsung's Dr. Kinam Kim with "Lifetime of Innovation Award"

LEDS ARTICLES

ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Ultratech receives follow-on multiple orders from China foundries for laser spike annealing systems
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates
Nano-polycrystalline film leads to stronger magnetism compared to single-crystal films

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...