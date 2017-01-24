Advances make reduced graphene oxide electronics feasible

Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a technique for converting positively charged (p-type) reduced graphene oxide (rGO) into negatively charged (n-type) rGO, creating a layered material that can be used to develop rGO-based transistors for use in electronic devices.

“Graphene is extremely conductive, but is not a semiconductor; graphene oxide has a bandgap like a semiconductor, but does not conduct well at all — so we created rGO,” says Jay Narayan, the John C. Fan Distinguished Chair Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at NC State and corresponding author of a paper describing the work. “But rGO is p-type, and we needed to find a way to make n-type rGO. And now we have it for next-generation, two-dimensional electronic devices.”

Specifically, Narayan and Anagh Bhaumik — a Ph.D. student in his lab — demonstrated two things in this study. First, they were able to integrate rGO onto sapphire and silicon wafers — across the entire wafer.

Second, the researchers used high-powered laser pulses to disrupt chemical groups at regular intervals across the wafer. This disruption moved electrons from one group to another, effectively converting p-type rGO to n-type rGO. The entire process is done at room temperature and pressure using high-power nanosecond laser pulses, and is completed in less than one-fifth of a microsecond. The laser radiation annealing provides a high degree of spatial and depth control for creating the n-type regions needed to create p-n junction-based two-dimensional electronic devices.

The end result is a wafer with a layer of n-type rGO on the surface and a layer of p-type rGO underneath.

This is critical, because the p-n junction, where the two types meet, is what makes the material useful for transistor applications.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices
Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Advances make reduced graphene oxide electronics feasible
Reusable carbon nanotubes could be the water filter of the future, says RIT study
Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Semiconductor industry sets out research needed to advance emerging technologies
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Advances make reduced graphene oxide electronics feasible
Semiconductor industry sets out research needed to advance emerging technologies
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Synopsys' IC Validator used for physical sign-off on more than 100 finFET production tapeouts
A big leap toward tinier lines
Ultratech receives follow-on, multiple system orders from world's leading OSATs for advanced packaging applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Imec to honor Samsung's Dr. Kinam Kim with "Lifetime of Innovation Award"

LEDS ARTICLES

ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Ultratech receives follow-on multiple orders from China foundries for laser spike annealing systems
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates
Nano-polycrystalline film leads to stronger magnetism compared to single-crystal films

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...