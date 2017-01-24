ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

ams, a worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, today announced the AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor, further broadening the solution set for sensor-integrated tunable-white lighting solutions. With the addition of the AS7225, OEM lighting manufacturers can access ams’ closed-loop CCT tuning and daylight compensation, while retaining the existing host microprocessor architecture in their smart lighting design. The result is higher precision, more flexible LED binning, and lower system costs for tunable white lighting systems.

The AS7225 is equipped with the product family’s industry-first embedded tri-stimulus CIE XYZ color sensor to enable precise color sensing with direct mapping to the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) 1931 color space which is recognized as the standard coordinate definition for human color perception. CCT and daylighting tuning directives are communicated to the host microprocessor via an industry-standard I2C interface, allowing IoT smart lighting manufacturers to avoid costly calibration and tuning algorithm development and reduce time to deployment.

“As the lighting industry moves to tunable solutions, the inclusion of closed loop sensor-driven integration not only increases white or daylighting tuning precision, it also loosens the required precision for both LED binning and system components. This results in cost reductions for both the overall bill of materials, as well as in time and cost savings in the materials management and manufacturing processes”, commented Tom Griffiths, Senior Marketing Manager at ams.

The AS7225 is an extension of ams’ Cognitive Lighting smart lighting manager family. The efficient AS7225 is available in a 4.5 x 4.7mm LGA package, for flexible integration into luminaires, light-engines and larger replacement lamps, such as LED linear T-LED products. The device provides precise CCT tuning direction between configured warm and cool white LED strings within a luminaire. In addition to the CCT- tuning functions, the AS7225 can additionally be used looking outward in luminaire designs to provide precise daylight management, or can deliver combined CCT-tuning and daylighting directives by the addition of ams’ TSL4531 ambient light sensor.

“Recent trends in LED device pricing show that chips have moved away from being the primary cost element in a typical commercial luminaire. This means that in just a few years, tunable lighting will become the standard for new commercial lighting installations”, Griffiths added. “The comfort, productivity and health benefits of good lighting have been clear for decades, and as it is becoming cost effective to do so, tunable lighting will be a key element in delivering those benefits from LED smart lighting platforms.”

Pricing for the AS7225 spectral tuning IoT smart lighting manager is set at $2.40 in quantities of 5,000 pieces, and is available in production volumes now.