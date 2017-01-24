Applied Materials names Thomas J. Iannotti chairman of the Board of Directors

Applied Materials, Inc. today announced Thomas J. Iannotti as chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Iannotti succeeds Willem P. Roelandts, who has retired from the board. Mr. Iannotti joined Applied’s board in 2005. Prior to being named chairman, he served as chair of the board’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee and was a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

A veteran of the electronics industry for more than three decades, Mr. Iannotti is known for his global business, industry and operational expertise. He spent nine years as an executive at Hewlett-Packard Company, including Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Services from 2009 to 2011. Prior to Hewlett-Packard, Mr. Iannotti worked at Digital Equipment Corporation, a vendor of computer systems and software, and at Compaq Computer Corporation, a supplier of personal computing systems, after its acquisition of Digital Equipment Corporation.

“As a member of the Applied board, I have been inspired by the company’s ability to push the boundaries of technology and create innovations that drive the semiconductor and display industries forward,” said Mr. Iannotti. “I am honored to serve as chairman and would like to thank Wim Roelandts for his many contributions to Applied and the semiconductor industry during his remarkable career.”

“Tom brings deep knowledge of Applied, as well as strong industry and governance experience, to lead the board during one of the most exciting periods of innovation and growth in our company’s history,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO. “On behalf of everyone at Applied Materials, I thank Wim for his longtime service as a member of the board and for his leadership as chairman.”