Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants

Dow Corning further expanded the design flexibilities for LED packaging manufacturers today with the addition of five new optical encapsulants (OEs) to its portfolio of advanced LED solutions. Offering extra high thermal and optical stability with optimized refractive indexes, hardness and gas barrier properties, these five new products broaden design latitudes for very high power LED packages, such as ceramic substrate-based surface mount device (SMD), chip on-board (COB) and plastic leaded chip carrier (PLCC) packaging.

All introduced under the Dow Corning label, the five new products include OE-7840, OE-7841, OE-7843, OE-7810 and OE-7820 Optical Encapsulants. They fall into two separate categories of targeted performance properties, but all deliver superior photothermal stability and reliability at sustained temperatures of 150°C.

“As today’s LED manufacturers continue to design brighter, smaller and more cost-effective LED packages, Dow Corning is working closely with them to evolve advanced new silicone solutions to meet their most demanding challenges,” said Takuhiro Tsuchiya, global marketing manager at Dow Corning. “These five cutting-edge optical encapsulants build on the success of our industry-leading OE product family, and enable customers to continue pushing the design boundaries for their high-power LED packages.”

Three of the products – Dow Corning OE-7840, Dow Corning® OE-7841 and Dow Corning® OE-7843 Optical Encapsulants – provide OEMs optimized refractive indexes and other features to improve both efficiency and reliability of high-power PLCC LED packages. The OE-7840 and OE-7841 products respectively offer RIs of 1.5 and 1.48 to allow designers to optimize light output while ensuring their LED packages have good gas barrier properties. OE-7843 Encapsulant rounds this category out by combining an RI of 1.5 with good anti-silver corrosion properties to enable high-power PLCC LED packages to withstand severe environmental conditions.

The two remaining new products – Dow Corning OE-7810 and Dow Corning OE-7820 Optical Encapsulants – target high-power COB and ceramic substrate-based SMD LED packages, where very high thermal resistance is the priority and corrosive silver is not used. They offer a choice of durometer tailored to improve durability depending on design parameters. OE-7810 Encapsulant provides a hardness of Shore A55 for packaging applications that require higher elongation for improved durability under thermal cycling. OE-7820 Encapsulant, with a durometer of Shore A70, delivers higher hardness that can contribute to better handling and minimal dust pick up.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Global MEMS manufacturer selects ULVAC Technologies' plasma ashing system
Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants
Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
Cadence delivers foundry-enabled in-design and signoff lithography simulation integration with ASML
SMIC joins the eBeam Initiative as EUVL and multi-beam mask writing become key themes for 2017

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Renesas Electronics completes acquisition of Intersil
Dream Chip Technologies presents first 22nm FD-SOI silicon of new automotive driver assistance SoC
New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO

MEMS ARTICLES

Global MEMS manufacturer selects ULVAC Technologies' plasma ashing system
Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties
STMicroelectronics, DSP Group, and Sensory create keyword-smart microphone for voice-controlled devices
STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers

LEDS ARTICLES

Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants
Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity
LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports
Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...