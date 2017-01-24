Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants

Dow Corning further expanded the design flexibilities for LED packaging manufacturers today with the addition of five new optical encapsulants (OEs) to its portfolio of advanced LED solutions. Offering extra high thermal and optical stability with optimized refractive indexes, hardness and gas barrier properties, these five new products broaden design latitudes for very high power LED packages, such as ceramic substrate-based surface mount device (SMD), chip on-board (COB) and plastic leaded chip carrier (PLCC) packaging.

All introduced under the Dow Corning label, the five new products include OE-7840, OE-7841, OE-7843, OE-7810 and OE-7820 Optical Encapsulants. They fall into two separate categories of targeted performance properties, but all deliver superior photothermal stability and reliability at sustained temperatures of 150°C.

“As today’s LED manufacturers continue to design brighter, smaller and more cost-effective LED packages, Dow Corning is working closely with them to evolve advanced new silicone solutions to meet their most demanding challenges,” said Takuhiro Tsuchiya, global marketing manager at Dow Corning. “These five cutting-edge optical encapsulants build on the success of our industry-leading OE product family, and enable customers to continue pushing the design boundaries for their high-power LED packages.”

Three of the products – Dow Corning OE-7840, Dow Corning® OE-7841 and Dow Corning® OE-7843 Optical Encapsulants – provide OEMs optimized refractive indexes and other features to improve both efficiency and reliability of high-power PLCC LED packages. The OE-7840 and OE-7841 products respectively offer RIs of 1.5 and 1.48 to allow designers to optimize light output while ensuring their LED packages have good gas barrier properties. OE-7843 Encapsulant rounds this category out by combining an RI of 1.5 with good anti-silver corrosion properties to enable high-power PLCC LED packages to withstand severe environmental conditions.

The two remaining new products – Dow Corning OE-7810 and Dow Corning OE-7820 Optical Encapsulants – target high-power COB and ceramic substrate-based SMD LED packages, where very high thermal resistance is the priority and corrosive silver is not used. They offer a choice of durometer tailored to improve durability depending on design parameters. OE-7810 Encapsulant provides a hardness of Shore A55 for packaging applications that require higher elongation for improved durability under thermal cycling. OE-7820 Encapsulant, with a durometer of Shore A70, delivers higher hardness that can contribute to better handling and minimal dust pick up.