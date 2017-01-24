Entegris partners with China’s Spectrum Materials to manufacture Entegris specialty chemicals in China

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and advanced materials handling solutions for the microelectronics industry, today announced it has signed an agreement with Spectrum Materials (Fujian) Co., Ltd. to expand its presence in China. According to the agreement, Spectrum Materials, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals, will manufacture Entegris specialty chemicals products at Spectrum Materials’ Quanzhou facility.

“We are excited about this partnership, as it will significantly improve our capabilities to meet growing demands for specialty chemicals in the industries we serve,” stated Entegris Senior Vice President of Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Stuart Tison. “Spectrum Materials is a well-established company in China that has experience supplying related high-purity chemicals and shares our expectations for quality and manufacturing standards. As we have done in other global regions, we continue to look for ways to better serve our customers and to add value with local collaboration, business processes and resources.”

Entegris currently manufactures specialty chemicals in both the U.S. and South Korea and has business operations in Beijing, Shanghai and Xi’an, China. The partnership with Spectrum Materials will expand its capability in China and shorten its supply chain for Chinese customers. This relationship is part of a broader strategic commitment by Entegris to support the growing semiconductor and related microelectronics industries in China.

“We are pleased to partner with Entegris in the manufacturing of its industry-leading specialty chemical products in China,” said President of Spectrum Materials, Guofu Chen. “Our new expansion, combined with Entegris manufacturing technology, establishes a world-class facility for the production of Entegris’ semiconductor grade specialty chemicals in China.”

Spectrum Materials will use a copy-exact manufacturing process to match existing Entegris processes and equipment and will implement the same quality control system in the manufacturing process.