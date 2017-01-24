Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global MRAM market to grow at a CAGR of close to 94% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global MRAM market for 2017-2021. The report also lists STT-MRAM and Toggle MRAM as the two major product segments, of which STT-MRAM accounted for more than 63% of the market share in 2016. STT-MRAM devices are more efficient, faster, and easier to scale down as compared to toggle MRAM devices.

“MRAM is a type of nonvolatile memory that utilizes magnetic charges for storing data instead of electric charges as in the case of DRAM and SRAM technologies. MRAM offers the added advantage of higher density in terms of writing and reading speed. In addition, MRAM retains the data even when turned off and consumes less amount of electricity, unlike DRAM and SRAM,” says Navin Rajendra, an industry expert for embedded systems research at Technavio.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global MRAM market:

  • Increasing demand for data centers
  • Growing Internet of things (IoT) and big data operations
  • Enterprise adoption of cloud-based storage

Increasing demand for data centers

High amount of system memory has become crucial for the proper functioning of new types of enterprise and data center applications. DRAM cannot provide the required capacity and low energy required for these data centers. MRAM has advanced features like low-power consumption and higher memory capacity than DRAM. Thus, MRAM is expected to replace DRAM in data centers and enterprise storages during the forecast period.

The demand for data centers among CSPs, government agencies, and telecommunications organizations is growing. Thus, with an increase in the demand for data centers globally, the manufacturers will invest in new technologies that will be equipped with MRAMs, which will drive the global MRAM market.

Growing Internet of things (IoT) and big data operations

There will be around 30 billion Internet-connected devices worldwide by 2020, which will be a major revenue generator for data center storage market as growing connected devices will lead to the generation of high volumes of data. Terms such as a connected car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities are gaining popularity. Many industries such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and social media use IoT.

IoT devices demand an energy-efficient network of smart nodes that need to be always powered on, always connected, and always aware, with low active duty cycles. The present IoT devices rely on both nonvolatile storage and volatile working memory simultaneously.

“Manufacturers have introduced a unified memory subsystem that is built on embedded STT-MRAM. This system offers faster processing and is cost and energy efficient as compared to the older technologies,” says Navin.

Enterprise adoption of cloud-based storage

Storing data on the cloud is proving to be an effective medium for enterprises worldwide. Many enterprises started moving their data to the cloud (storage-as-a-service) by selecting service providers such as Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. DRAM has been used in cloud computing applications. However, MRAM has better features like fast read-write and low error rate compared with DRAM, and thus, it is expected that DRAM will soon be replaced by MRAM in the future.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Synopsys' IC Validator used for physical sign-off on more than 100 finFET production tapeouts

MEMS ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Ultratech receives follow-on multiple orders from China foundries for laser spike annealing systems
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...