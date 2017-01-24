Imec, Holst Centre present a digital receiver excelling in energy efficiency and small size for Bluetooth 5

Imec and Holst Centre (initiated by imec and TNO) have developed a novel phase-tracking receiver bringing further power and cost reduction for the next generations of Bluetooth and IEEE802.15.4 radio chips. The ultra-low power digital-style receiver is 3x smaller than the current state-of-the-art. It supports supply voltages as low as 0.85V and consumes less than 1.6mW peak. An innovative low power antenna impedance detection technique enhances radio performance, especially for wearables or implantable applications.

The ongoing evolution towards an intuitive IoT has created unprecedented opportunities in various application domains. However, the deployment of massive numbers of interconnected sensors requires ultra-low power solutions enabling multi-year battery life. To increase the autonomy of sensors, imec develops ultra-low power wireless technology for IoT applications, such as next-generation Bluetooth Low Energy and IEEE 802.15.4.

Imec’s novel receiver concept features sub-1nJ/bit energy efficiency and low supply voltage operation at 0.85V while maintaining similar RX sensitivity as best-in-class products. The receiver employs digital phase-tracking to directly translate the RF input to demodulated digital data. A digitally-controlled oscillator (DCO) is used instead of a power hungry phase locked loop (PLL). The receiver, implemented in 40nm CMOS, is only 0.3mm2, which is at least 3x smaller compared to the state-of-the-art. Due to this small size it can be manufactured at strongly reduced cost.

Especially in wearable or implantable devices, the antenna impedance can dynamically change due to variations in a device’s position or surroundings. This can deteriorate the radio’s performance and degrade battery lifetime. Imec demonstrated a fully integrated, sub-mW impedance detection technique for ultra-low power radios, enabling tunable matching between the antenna and the radio front-end. This technique can be implemented in an adaptive radio front-end to further improve receiver sensitivity and transmitter efficiency in the presence of antenna impedance variations.

“This innovative receiver concept will not only serve the new Bluetooth 5 devices, but provides our industrial partners a long term competitive advantage for multiple new generations of Bluetooth and 802.15.4 radios, still to come,” says Kathleen Philips, Program Director Perceptive Systems at imec/Holst Centre. “This great achievement is a confirmation of our continuous efforts to push the technology limits toward ever higher performance, lower power consumption and smaller form factor, which are essential features for internet-of-things radio solutions.”

imec and holst

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018
January semiconductor sales up 14% compared to last year
Eleven companies forecast to account for 78% of semi capex in 2017
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Soitec begins ramping up production of 200mm SOI wafers in China at SOI manufacturing partner's fab
Synopsys advances virtual prototyping to enable system and semiconductor supply chain collaboration for next-gen SoCs
NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
Imec, Holst Centre present a digital receiver excelling in energy efficiency and small size for Bluetooth 5
New material helps record data with light

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Soitec begins ramping up production of 200mm SOI wafers in China at SOI manufacturing partner's fab
Synopsys advances virtual prototyping to enable system and semiconductor supply chain collaboration for next-gen SoCs
NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
New material helps record data with light

PACKAGING ARTICLES

NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
EVG breaks speed and accuracy barrier in mask alignment lithography for semiconductor packaging
Eutelsat, ST announce low-cost, low-power System-on-Chip for interactive satellite terminals
Leti announces backside shield that protects microchips from physical attacks

MEMS ARTICLES

NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
Imec, Holst Centre present a digital receiver excelling in energy efficiency and small size for Bluetooth 5
Polymer-coated silicon nanosheets as an alternative to graphene
Eutelsat, ST announce low-cost, low-power System-on-Chip for interactive satellite terminals

LEDS ARTICLES

New material helps record data with light
Group blazes path to efficient, eco-friendly deep-ultraviolet LED
Seoul Semiconductor Europe introduces reference modules for its Wicop LEDs
A SOI wafer is a suitable substrate for gallium nitride crystals

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Kateeva expands Silicon Valley headquarters
SEMI announces Japan's first flexible hybrid electronics conference
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...