Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Aicha S. Evans as chief strategy officer, effective immediately. She will be responsible for driving Intel’s long-term strategy to transform from a PC-centric company to a data-centric company, as well as leading rapid decision making and company-wide execution of the strategy.

“Aicha is an industry visionary who will help our senior management team and the board of directors focus on what’s next for Intel,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said. “Her new role reflects her strong strategic leadership across Intel’s business, most importantly in 5G and other communications technology. Her invaluable expertise will contribute to the company’s long-term strategy and product portfolio.”

“I look forward to working across the company to advance Intel’s ongoing transformation,” Evans said. “We have an exciting future ahead us.”

Evans is an Intel senior vice president and has been responsible for wireless communications for the past nine years. Most recently, she was the general manager of the Communication and Devices Group. Evans joined Intel in 2006 and is based in Santa Clara, Calif. In her new role, she will report to Intel CFO Bob Swan.

An internal and external search is underway for a new general manager of Intel’s Communication and Devices Group.