Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team

Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI) today announced a restructuring initiative to improve the overall effectiveness and efficiency of their materials services. In IMI’s statement, the company believes these changes will help IMI  become more customer-responsive and efficient while lowering costs by approximately $4M in 2017.

“Since joining IMI in August, I have been focused on building a broader and higher velocity pipeline to help grow our top line,” said Chris Kramer, president and Chief Executive Officer.  “The improvements made since September have centered on strengthening our commercial team, implementing a new approach towards building the sales pipeline and deepening our customer engagement.  Improving our effectiveness and efficiency is the next important step in our plan to grow IMI business and achieve profitability.”

The changes reflect the ongoing efforts to achieve IMI’s commercial, technical and financial objectives along the following lines:

  • Rapidly transition IMI into a more focused and nimble organization to create more value and move more quickly towards profitability
  • Focus primarily on materials innovation services for the semiconductor industry and its supply chain
  • Strengthen existing/returning customer relationships while building the sales pipeline with new clients
  • Focus on a limited R&D program in support of key services opportunities and licensed products

“I am confident the changes we are making will put IMI in a far better position for future growth and success,” added Kramer. “IMI provides highly valuable and needed materials innovation services now and for the future of the semiconductor industry.”

Concurrent to the restructuring initiative, IMI announced changes in its leadership team:

  • Bruce McWilliams, currently Executive Chairman, to transition to non-executive Chairman
  • Bill Roeschlein, currently Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller to be named Chief Financial Officer following the retirement of Rick Neely

“Since Chris joined IMI in August 2016, he has demonstrated strong leadership and business acumen,” said Bruce McWilliams, Chairman of the Board. “In the last six months, he has focused on increasing IMI’s visibility, developing new customers and strengthening customer relationships while increasing the efficiency of our operation. Chris is an excellent executive and seasoned leader and I am looking forward to continuing to support him in his leadership role.”

“Bruce and Rick have been integral to IMI’s leadership team over the past years. I would like to thank them for the great expertise and support they have provided during my initial months at IMI,” said Kramer.  “I look forward to continuing to work with Bruce in his new role as non-executive Chairman and wish Rick all the best in his well-deserved retirement.  The Board and I know Bill very well, and we are confident he will do an outstanding job leading IMI’s financial activities going forward.”

Bill Roeschlein has served as IMI Vice President of Finance since August 2015.  Mr. Roeschlein has extensive experience as a finance executive. Prior to joining IMI, he was CFO at Aurora Algae, Power Integrations (POWI) and Determine Software, Inc. (formerly Selectica, Inc.). He also held senior financial management positions at Ultra Clean Technology, Asyst Technologies and Hewlett Packard.  Mr. Roeschlein is a CPA, with an MBA from Cornell University and a BA from UCLA.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Synopsys' IC Validator used for physical sign-off on more than 100 finFET production tapeouts

MEMS ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Ultratech receives follow-on multiple orders from China foundries for laser spike annealing systems
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...