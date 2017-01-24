January semiconductor sales up 14% compared to last year

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $30.6 billion for the month of January 2017, an increase of 13.9 percent compared to the January 2016 total of $26.9 billion. Global sales in January were 1.2 percent lower than the December 2016 total of $31.0 billion, reflecting normal seasonal market trends. January marked the global market’s largest year-to-year growth since November 2010. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.
“The global semiconductor industry is off to a strong and encouraging start to 2017, posting its highest-ever January sales and largest year-to-year sales increase in more than six years,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Sales into the China market increased by more than 20 percent year-to-year, and most other regional markets posted double-digit growth. Following the industry’s highest-ever revenue in 2016, the global market is well-positioned for a strong start to 2017.”
Year-to-year sales increased substantially across all regions: China (20.5 percent), the Americas (13.3 percent), Japan (12.3 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (11.0 percent), and Europe (4.8 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (1.2 percent), but fell slightly in China (-0.2 percent), Japan (-1.6 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.6 percent), and the Americas (-3.1 percent).
|
January 2017
|
Billions
|
Month-to-Month Sales
|
Market
|
Last Month
|
Current Month
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
6.33
|
6.13
|
-3.1%
|
Europe
|
2.80
|
2.84
|
1.2%
|
Japan
|
2.84
|
2.79
|
-1.6%
|
China
|
10.17
|
10.15
|
-0.2%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
8.86
|
8.72
|
-1.6%
|
Total
|
31.01
|
30.63
|
-1.2%
|
Year-to-Year Sales
|
Market
|
Last Year
|
Current Month
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
5.41
|
6.13
|
13.3%
|
Europe
|
2.71
|
2.84
|
4.8%
|
Japan
|
2.49
|
2.79
|
12.3%
|
China
|
8.42
|
10.15
|
20.5%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
7.86
|
8.72
|
11.0%
|
Total
|
26.89
|
30.63
|
13.9%
|
Three-Month-Moving Average Sales
|
Market
|
Aug/Sept/Oct
|
Nov/Dec/Jan
|
% Change
|
Americas
|
6.06
|
6.13
|
1.2%
|
Europe
|
2.82
|
2.84
|
0.7%
|
Japan
|
2.89
|
2.79
|
-3.2%
|
China
|
9.78
|
10.15
|
3.7%
|
Asia Pacific/All Other
|
8.88
|
8.72
|
-1.8%
|
Total
|
30.43
|
30.63
|
0.7%