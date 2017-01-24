Leti announces backside shield that protects microchips from physical attacks

Leti, a research institute of CEA Tech, today announced it has developed a shield that can help protect electronic devices against physical attacks from the chips’ backside. Integrated circuits (ICs) embedded in connected objects, smart cards or other systems dealing with sensitive data would benefit from this technology, which brings more privacy, safety and security to the users.

Physical attacks may occur when hackers have access to the device and can exploit weaknesses of the embedded IC to steal sensitive information or to corrupt its functioning. The shield proposed by Leti protects chips from invasive and semi-invasive attacks by infrared lasers, focused ion beams (FIB), chemicals and other means.

The shield consists of a metal serpentine sandwiched between two polymers, one being opaque to infrared and serving as a physical barrier against FIB attacks. It also hides the design of the chips’ serpentine and combines with the polymer underneath to detect chemical attacks. Altering the serpentine typically triggers the IC to delete sensitive data.

The shield is fabricated using standard packaging processes, which demonstrates that hardware cybersecurity can be implemented at low additional cost. Leti’s research results will be presented at this week’s Device Packaging Conference inFountain Hills, Arizona, in a paper entitled “Backside Shield against Physical Attacks for Secure ICs”.

“Implementation of multiple hardware and software countermeasures is making integrated circuits more secure, but the backside of a chip is still considered to be vulnerable to physical attacks,” said Alain Merle, Leti’s Security Strategic Marketing Manager. “Our team designed, fabricated and tested a novel protection structure combining several elements that will trigger an alert if hackers use the backside of a chip to access the active parts of the IC.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018
January semiconductor sales up 14% compared to last year
Eleven companies forecast to account for 78% of semi capex in 2017
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Soitec begins ramping up production of 200mm SOI wafers in China at SOI manufacturing partner's fab
Synopsys advances virtual prototyping to enable system and semiconductor supply chain collaboration for next-gen SoCs
NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
Imec, Holst Centre present a digital receiver excelling in energy efficiency and small size for Bluetooth 5
New material helps record data with light

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Soitec begins ramping up production of 200mm SOI wafers in China at SOI manufacturing partner's fab
Synopsys advances virtual prototyping to enable system and semiconductor supply chain collaboration for next-gen SoCs
NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
New material helps record data with light

PACKAGING ARTICLES

NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
EVG breaks speed and accuracy barrier in mask alignment lithography for semiconductor packaging
Eutelsat, ST announce low-cost, low-power System-on-Chip for interactive satellite terminals
Leti announces backside shield that protects microchips from physical attacks

MEMS ARTICLES

NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller
Imec, Holst Centre present a digital receiver excelling in energy efficiency and small size for Bluetooth 5
Polymer-coated silicon nanosheets as an alternative to graphene
Eutelsat, ST announce low-cost, low-power System-on-Chip for interactive satellite terminals

LEDS ARTICLES

New material helps record data with light
Group blazes path to efficient, eco-friendly deep-ultraviolet LED
Seoul Semiconductor Europe introduces reference modules for its Wicop LEDs
A SOI wafer is a suitable substrate for gallium nitride crystals

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Kateeva expands Silicon Valley headquarters
SEMI announces Japan's first flexible hybrid electronics conference
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...