Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC), a provider of semiconductor solutions, today announced the planned closure of its manufacturing facility in China. Focused on lower value discrete solutions, the devices manufactured at the facility are not aligned with Microsemi’s strategic direction, and company resources will be invested elsewhere in higher value, higher growth products and end markets. Customers have been notified and the process of closure is under way. The company reports that no material impact on earnings for the company is expected due to this closure.

