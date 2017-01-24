North American semiconductor equipment industry posts February 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $1.97 billion in billings worldwide in February 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the February Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in February 2017 was $1.97 billion. The billings figure is 6.1 percent higher than the final January 2017 level of $1.86 billion, and is 63.8 percent higher than the February 2016 billings level of $1.20 billion.

“Billings levels remain elevated as memory and foundry manufacturers continue to invest in advanced semiconductor technologies,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “These investments are paving the way for the ramp of 3D NAND and 1X-nm devices.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

 

Billings
(3-mo. avg)

Year-Over-Year
September 2016

$1,493.3

-0.1%
October 2016

$1,630.4

20.0%
November 2016

$1,613.3

25.2%
December 2016

$1,869.8

38.5%
January 2017 (final)

$1,859.4

52.3%
February 2017 (prelim)

$1,973.1

63.8%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), March 2017

 

SEMI ceased publishing the monthly North America Book-to-Bill report in January 2017.  The decision to discontinue the Book-to-Bill report was based on changes in reporting by some participants where the reporting of orders/bookings into the data collection program is no longer considered a necessary component of their industry analysis.

