NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced the world’s smallest single-chip SoC solution – the MC9S08SUx microcontroller (MCU) family – with an integrated 18V-to-5V LDO and MOSFET pre-driver that delivers ultra-high-voltage solution for drones, robots, power tools, DC fan, healthcare and other low-end brushless DC electric motor control (BLDC) applications. Extending the company’s S08 family of MCUs, the robust 8-bit MC9S08SUx microcontroller family offers 4.5V~18V supply voltage range with lower bill of materials (BOM) cost and tighter integration for higher performance and reliability. The new SoC units address the growing demand to replace multiple device solutions with a single MCU to reduce cost and system size, while simplifying integration and layout for space-constrained use cases.

“The market trend is pointing towards integrated solutions that save system size and cost, and NXP is leading the industry as the only provider to offer a single-chip offering with integrated microcontroller and MOSFET pre-driver in a 4x4x0.65mm form factor, which also makes it possible to cut the printed circuit board size in half,” said Geoff Lees, senior vice president and general manager of the microcontroller business line at NXP. “Historically, several devices were needed to address the needs of BLDC motor control applications, which can be expensive and large in size; our latest addition to the S08 MCU family underscores our dedication to solving unique challenges by introducing new microcontrollers for the broad market.”

Based on the HCS08 core, the MC9S08SUx leverages the enhanced S08L central processor unit with three-phase MOSFET pre-drivers to deliver all-in-one unit for 4.5V-18V motor control applications. The single-chip MC9S08SUx MCU removes the need for Low Drop Out (LDO) voltage regulator(s), operational amplifiers, and pre-drivers for a streamlined, cost-effective solution. Additionally, NXP has integrated virtually all of the necessary features in BLDC motor control, including zero crossing point detection, pulse width measurement, over voltage protection and over current protection, enabling developers to simply configure registers and easily use the functions in applications. The MC9S08SUx family also includes amplifiers for current measurement and supports three high-side PMOSes as well as three low-side NMOSes.

NXP’s S08 microcontrollers, including the new MC9S08SUx family, are supported by CodeWarrior IDE. FreeMASTER support is offered as run-time debugging tool. In addition, IAR Embedded Workbench supports the NXP S08 MCU portfolio, offering a single toolbox complete with configuration files, code examples and project templates. IAR Embedded Workbench support for the MC9S08SUx MCU family will be available March 2017.

“The leading optimization technology in IAR Embedded Workbench helps developers to maximize performance and minimize power consumption for applications based on the new MC9S08SUx MCU family from NXP,” said Jan Nyrén, Product Manager, IAR Systems.

