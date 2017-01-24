Peregrine Semiconductor acquires Arctic Sand Technologies

Peregrine Semiconductor Corp., a Murata company and the founder of RF SOI (silicon on insulator), today announces the acquisition of Arctic Sand Technologies. An MIT spin-off, Arctic Sand designs and manufactures low-power semiconductors for use in DC-DC power conversion applications. This strategic acquisition will accelerate Murata’s vision to revolutionize power electronics with the world’s smallest, most efficient power solutions.

“Arctic Sand is the epitome of an innovative startup,” says Jim Cable, chairman and CTO of Peregrine Semiconductor and global R&D director at Murata Manufacturing. “With this acquisition, Peregrine and Murata gain Arctic Sand’s disruptive technology, strong IP portfolio and world-class team. With a vision to revolutionize the power electronics industry, we’re building the power integrated circuit (IC) ‘dream team’. We will now leverage Peregrine’s semiconductor expertise to accelerate the adoption of Arctic Sand’s technology and their ability to ship in volume. With this acquisition, we’re one step closer to dramatically smaller, lighter, faster and more efficient power solutions.”

Through this acquisition, Arctic Sand’s low-power semiconductors will be added to Murata’s existing product lineup in order to enhance and expand its power module business in not just the telecommunications market, but also the data communications and industrial electrical markets. Furthermore, Murata will be able to accelerate Arctic Sand’s existing business targeting applications in mobile computing, smartphones and LCD display panels. Arctic Sand will continue to develop high efficiency power conversion ICs and now has the added benefit of Peregrine’s SOI semiconductor expertise and Murata’s industry-leading inductors, capacitors and packaging.

“Bringing together Arctic Sand’s low-power semiconductor technologies and Murata’s technologies will allow us to lead the way in providing products that satisfy the needs of customers in growing markets where there is demand for small footprints, low profiles and power savings,” says Norio Nakajima, executive vice president, Communication & Sensor Business Unit/Energy Business Unit, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Arctic Sand’s technology delivers industry-leading power conversion efficiency so that platforms for a variety of applications can be made thinner. In certain applications, Arctic Sand’s technology reduces the space occupied by power components by 50 percent, reduces the height of component by 3x, reduces losses in power management by up to one half and increases platform run time by more than one hour. Combining this technology with Murata’s modular technologies will make it possible to provide solutions with high integration and excellent conversion efficiency in a wide range of low-power fields. Demand for these technologies is expected to grow even further as electrical and electronic components become smaller and thinner.

Peregrine, a subsidiary of Murata, originally identified Arctic Sand’s technology as a key component for successful development of disruptive power management solutions. Peregrine became a Murata company in Dec. 2014 and has since added a power electronics design team with focused efforts on fast switching active devices and innovative circuit design. With design centers in London and San Diego, Peregrine’s power IC team will integrate and collaborate with Arctic Sand’s teams in Boston and Silicon Valley.

“This highly synergistic acquisition will enable Arctic Sand’s disruptive technology to gain widespread market traction,” says Gary Davison, CEO of Arctic Sand Technologies, “With the added strengths of Murata and Peregrine, we can bring game-changing innovation to a power electronics market that desperately needs it.”