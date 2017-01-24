SEMI headquarters relocates

SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing supply chain, today announced that it has moved its headquarters office to Milpitas, Calif. The new SEMI office is approximately five miles (eight kilometers) from the former location in San Jose, Calif.

SEMI is a global organization with offices in the U.S., China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. SEMI’s headquarters houses its global leadership and administration staff as well as Americas region personnel. Through maintaining its headquarters in Silicon Valley, SEMI continues to be connected to the region’s unique innovation ecosystem.

In addition to providing efficient and cost-effective office space for SEMI staff, the new facility features a dedicated conference center with configurable seminar rooms, modern infrastructure and amenities. The new facility better supports SEMI member networking and collaboration needs ─ from SEMI Standards and Special Interest Groups to SEMI’s network of Strategic Association Partners, including FlexTech, MEMS & Sensors Group (MSIG), and the Fab Owners Association (FOA).

SEMI Headquarters new location is:

SEMI

673 S. Milpitas Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95035

“Our new location with its enhanced operational capabilities and efficiencies will help us better serve the growth and evolving needs of our members,” said Rich Salsman, CFO and VP of Operations at SEMI.

