SEMI reports 2016 global semiconductor equipment sales of $41.2B

SEMI, the global association connecting and representing the worldwide electronics manufacturing supply chain, today reported that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled $41.24 billion in 2016, representing a year-over-year increase of 13 percent. 2016 total equipment bookings were 24 percent higher than in 2015. The data are available in the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report, now available from SEMI .

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings and bookings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry. The report, which includes data for seven major semiconductor producing regions and 24 product categories, shows worldwide billings totaled $41.24 billion in 2016, compared to $36.53 billion in sales posted in 2015. Categories cover wafer processing, assembly and packaging, test, and other front-end equipment. Other front-end includes mask/reticle manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, and fab facilities equipment.

Spending rates increased for Rest of World (primarily Southeast Asia), China, Taiwan, Europe and South Korea while the new equipment markets in North America and Japan contracted. Taiwan claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment for the fifth year in a row with $12.23 billion in equipment sales. South Korea remained the second largest market for the second year in a row. The market in China increased 32 percent, surpassing both Japan and North America to become the third largest market. The 2016 equipment markets in Japan and North America fell to fourth and fifth place, respectively. The global other front-end segment decreased 5 percent; the wafer processing equipment market segment increased 14 percent; total test equipment sales increased 11 percent; and the assembly and packaging segment increased 20 percent.

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market by World Region (2015-2016)

2016 2015 % Change Taiwan 12.23 9.64 27% South Korea 7.69 7.47 3% China 6.46 4.90 32% Japan 4.63 5.49 -16% North America 4.49 5.12 -12% Rest of World 3.55 1.97 80% Europe 2.18 1.94 12% Total 41.24 36.53 13%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, March 2017; Note: Figures may not add due to rounding.