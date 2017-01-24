Seoul Semiconductor Europe introduces reference modules for its Wicop LEDs

Seoul Semiconductor Europe, a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. today announced the availability of reference modules based on its package-free Wicop LEDs.

“We found that offering module solutions, based on our highly innovative technologies, will allow our customers to evaluate the technology and its benefits easily, enabling them to realize their solutions faster than by just using LED components”, Mr. Andreas Weisl, CEO Seoul Semiconductor Europe and Vice President Sales, explained. “Resources at our customers are often limited, so they need powerful, reliable and easy to handle solutions to meet their requirements. As a solution provider, we help them to be ahead of competition and to achieve a fast time-to-market, also by creating customized modules in our Munich-based lab, we are able to offer,” he added.

This first release includes reference modules for the Wicop Y19, Y22 and Y22P LEDs. The Y19 module consists of four clusters of 2 x 2 LEDs with a combined typical flux of 4,650 lumens, while the Y22 and Y22P modules achieve 1,268 lumens with four single LEDs each. They all feature a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 70 and a Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) of 4,000 K.

All modules announced today are tailored to common customer needs and follow the outlines given in book 15 of the Zhaga specification, which defines the location and pitch of the LEDs and the position and size of the alignment holes for optical lenses. The boards feature standard power connectors and are easy to assemble and easy to use together with commercially available lenses, like the new Wilma lens-array from LEDiL.

Wicop LEDs with their luminous efficiency of up to 210 lm/W at 350 mA are well suited as light-source for applications for example such as wall washers or floodlights in the architectural space and lighting in warehouses or production sites in the industrial area. Outdoor they can be used for example for street lighting, in tunnels or for the illumination of stadiums, harbors, airports or railway stations, as well as for security applications.

Their compact footprint makes these LEDs several times smaller and much brighter than conventional LEDs, enabling cost savings at the system level. This is achieved through its state of the art chip design with the phosphor film directly attached to the chip surface, making the previously needed packaging with frames and gold wires obsolete. This way, Wicop LEDs are also suitable for applications, where a small form factor is needed.

The three reference modules introduced today are available from Seoul Semiconductor Europe. Production quantities can be provided on request. If necessary, they can also be customized by Seoul Semiconductor’s regional labs for special requirements.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Eleven companies forecast to account for 78% of semi capex in 2017
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Semiconductor manufacturing's next big thing at ASMC 2017
SEMI announces Japan's first flexible hybrid electronics conference
Seoul Semiconductor Europe introduces reference modules for its Wicop LEDs
A SOI wafer is a suitable substrate for gallium nitride crystals
Eleven companies forecast to account for 78% of semi capex in 2017

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Semiconductor manufacturing's next big thing at ASMC 2017
A SOI wafer is a suitable substrate for gallium nitride crystals
Eleven companies forecast to account for 78% of semi capex in 2017
Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Renesas Electronics completes acquisition of Intersil
Dream Chip Technologies presents first 22nm FD-SOI silicon of new automotive driver assistance SoC
New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO

MEMS ARTICLES

Semiconductor manufacturing's next big thing at ASMC 2017
Global MEMS manufacturer selects ULVAC Technologies' plasma ashing system
Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties
STMicroelectronics, DSP Group, and Sensory create keyword-smart microphone for voice-controlled devices

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor Europe introduces reference modules for its Wicop LEDs
A SOI wafer is a suitable substrate for gallium nitride crystals
Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants
Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI announces Japan's first flexible hybrid electronics conference
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports
Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...