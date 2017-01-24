Seoul Semiconductor Europe introduces reference modules for its Wicop LEDs

Seoul Semiconductor Europe, a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. today announced the availability of reference modules based on its package-free Wicop LEDs.

“We found that offering module solutions, based on our highly innovative technologies, will allow our customers to evaluate the technology and its benefits easily, enabling them to realize their solutions faster than by just using LED components”, Mr. Andreas Weisl, CEO Seoul Semiconductor Europe and Vice President Sales, explained. “Resources at our customers are often limited, so they need powerful, reliable and easy to handle solutions to meet their requirements. As a solution provider, we help them to be ahead of competition and to achieve a fast time-to-market, also by creating customized modules in our Munich-based lab, we are able to offer,” he added.

This first release includes reference modules for the Wicop Y19, Y22 and Y22P LEDs. The Y19 module consists of four clusters of 2 x 2 LEDs with a combined typical flux of 4,650 lumens, while the Y22 and Y22P modules achieve 1,268 lumens with four single LEDs each. They all feature a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 70 and a Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) of 4,000 K.

All modules announced today are tailored to common customer needs and follow the outlines given in book 15 of the Zhaga specification, which defines the location and pitch of the LEDs and the position and size of the alignment holes for optical lenses. The boards feature standard power connectors and are easy to assemble and easy to use together with commercially available lenses, like the new Wilma lens-array from LEDiL.

Wicop LEDs with their luminous efficiency of up to 210 lm/W at 350 mA are well suited as light-source for applications for example such as wall washers or floodlights in the architectural space and lighting in warehouses or production sites in the industrial area. Outdoor they can be used for example for street lighting, in tunnels or for the illumination of stadiums, harbors, airports or railway stations, as well as for security applications.

Their compact footprint makes these LEDs several times smaller and much brighter than conventional LEDs, enabling cost savings at the system level. This is achieved through its state of the art chip design with the phosphor film directly attached to the chip surface, making the previously needed packaging with frames and gold wires obsolete. This way, Wicop LEDs are also suitable for applications, where a small form factor is needed.

The three reference modules introduced today are available from Seoul Semiconductor Europe. Production quantities can be provided on request. If necessary, they can also be customized by Seoul Semiconductor’s regional labs for special requirements.