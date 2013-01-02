Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Western Digital Corporation join Semiconductor Industry Association

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced the addition of two leading U.S. semiconductor companies, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), as SIA members. Skyworks Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board David Aldrich and Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan are expected to be elected to the SIA board of directors at the association’s next board meeting on March 8. SIA previously announced the heads of two additional new SIA member companies, IDT President & CEO Greg Waters and Marvell President & CEO Matt Murphy, are also expected to be elected to the SIA board tomorrow. Additionally, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Inc. CEO Sanjay Jha will replace Ajit Manocha on the SIA board.

“The addition of Skyworks and Western Digital as SIA members shows growing momentum for collaboration among key semiconductor leaders to shape public policies that impact our industry,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. “Each new SIA member adds their voice to the industry’s collective call for initiatives that foster growth and innovation. These include making the U.S. tax system globally competitive, investing in university-based basic research, expanding access to global markets, and strengthening America’s tech workforce.”

Aldrich has served as Chairman of the Board at Skyworks since May 2014. Prior to his appointment as Executive Chairman in May 2016, he served as CEO since the company was formed in 2002 via a merger between Alpha Industries and Conexant Systems’ wireless business. Before the creation of Skyworks, he served as President and CEO of Alpha Industries, a position he held since April 2000. He joined Alpha Industries in 1995 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and held various management positions in the ensuing years, including president and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, he held senior management positions at Adams-Russell and M/A-COM. Mr. Aldrich received a bachelor’s of arts in political science from Providence College in 1979 and a master’s in business administration from the University of Rhode Island in 1981.

“It is a true pleasure to represent Skyworks on the SIA board of directors at an exciting and pivotal time for our industry,” said Aldrich. “I look forward to working in concert with my colleagues to advance the semiconductor industry’s interests in Washington, D.C. and in capitals around the world.”

Milligan re-joined Western Digital as President in March 2012 and was appointed CEO effective Jan. 2, 2013. Immediately prior to returning to Western Digital, Milligan was President and CEO of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (Hitachi GST). During his tenure, Milligan led Hitachi GST through a financial and operational turnaround culminating in Western Digital’s acquisition of Hitachi GST in March 2012. Prior to joining Hitachi GST in 2007, Milligan was Western Digital’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He originally joined Western Digital in 2002 as Vice President, Finance. Milligan holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Ohio State University.

“The IT landscape is transforming as rapidly as it ever has, and the semiconductor industry plays a critical role in defining its course,” said Milligan. “Industry participants must work together in support of our common goals, and I look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders through SIA to make meaningful progress on issues of great importance to us all.”