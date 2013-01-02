Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Western Digital Corporation join Semiconductor Industry Association

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced the addition of two leading U.S. semiconductor companies, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:  SWKS) and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), as SIA members. Skyworks Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board David Aldrich and Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan are expected to be elected to the SIA board of directors at the association’s next board meeting on March 8. SIA previously announced the heads of two additional new SIA member companies, IDT President & CEO Greg Waters and Marvell President & CEO Matt Murphy, are also expected to be elected to the SIA board tomorrow. Additionally, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Inc. CEO Sanjay Jha will replace Ajit Manocha on the SIA board.

“The addition of Skyworks and Western Digital as SIA members shows growing momentum for collaboration among key semiconductor leaders to shape public policies that impact our industry,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. “Each new SIA member adds their voice to the industry’s collective call for initiatives that foster growth and innovation. These include making the U.S. tax system globally competitive, investing in university-based basic research, expanding access to global markets, and strengthening America’s tech workforce.”

Aldrich has served as Chairman of the Board at Skyworks since May 2014. Prior to his appointment as Executive Chairman in May 2016, he served as CEO since the company was formed in 2002 via a merger between Alpha Industries and Conexant Systems’ wireless business. Before the creation of Skyworks, he served as President and CEO of Alpha Industries, a position he held since April 2000. He joined Alpha Industries in 1995 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and held various management positions in the ensuing years, including president and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, he held senior management positions at Adams-Russell and M/A-COM. Mr. Aldrich received a bachelor’s of arts in political science from Providence College in 1979 and a master’s in business administration from the University of Rhode Island in 1981.

“It is a true pleasure to represent Skyworks on the SIA board of directors at an exciting and pivotal time for our industry,” said Aldrich. “I look forward to working in concert with my colleagues to advance the semiconductor industry’s interests in Washington, D.C. and in capitals around the world.”

Milligan re-joined Western Digital as President in March 2012 and was appointed CEO effective Jan. 2, 2013. Immediately prior to returning to Western Digital, Milligan was President and CEO of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (Hitachi GST). During his tenure, Milligan led Hitachi GST through a financial and operational turnaround culminating in Western Digital’s acquisition of Hitachi GST in March 2012. Prior to joining Hitachi GST in 2007, Milligan was Western Digital’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He originally joined Western Digital in 2002 as Vice President, Finance. Milligan holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Ohio State University.

“The IT landscape is transforming as rapidly as it ever has, and the semiconductor industry plays a critical role in defining its course,” said Milligan. “Industry participants must work together in support of our common goals, and I look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders through SIA to make meaningful progress on issues of great importance to us all.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018
January semiconductor sales up 14% compared to last year
Eleven companies forecast to account for 78% of semi capex in 2017
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Western Digital Corporation join Semiconductor Industry Association
Reducing conducting thin film surface roughness for electronics
Imec’s 200mm GaN-on-Si e-mode power devices withstand heavy ion and neutron irradiation
Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018
Cypress closes sale of Minnesota wafer fabrication facility

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Western Digital Corporation join Semiconductor Industry Association
Reducing conducting thin film surface roughness for electronics
Imec’s 200mm GaN-on-Si e-mode power devices withstand heavy ion and neutron irradiation
Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018

PACKAGING ARTICLES

January semiconductor sales up 14% compared to last year
Imec presents InGaAs TFET with sub-60 mV/decade sub-threshold swing
Advanced substrates: A key enabler of future advanced packaging solutions
Renesas Electronics completes acquisition of Intersil

MEMS ARTICLES

Reducing conducting thin film surface roughness for electronics
Imec’s 200mm GaN-on-Si e-mode power devices withstand heavy ion and neutron irradiation
Sweat patch mops up real-time performance monitor
New optical nanosensor improves brain mapping accuracy, opens way for more applications

LEDS ARTICLES

Group blazes path to efficient, eco-friendly deep-ultraviolet LED
Seoul Semiconductor Europe introduces reference modules for its Wicop LEDs
A SOI wafer is a suitable substrate for gallium nitride crystals
Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI announces Japan's first flexible hybrid electronics conference
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports
Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...