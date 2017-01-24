Soitec announces end of patent lawsuit with SiGen

Soitec and Silicon Genesis Corporation (SiGen) have successfully brought an end to the dispute regarding the importation and sale in the United States of certain silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers. Both companies have agreed to dismiss all pending litigations including the proceedings in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC).

This agreement reinforces Soitec’s intellectual property position and allows the company to better serve and protect Soitec’s customers and business partners.

A robust patent portfolio is a key part of Soitec’s business model, including new product developments, manufacturing and licensing. The company uses its technologies to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of semiconductors. Soitec’s products – mainly SOI wafers – are critical for today’s global electronics chip industry, with SOI based chips being mainly used in smart phones, cars, IOT devices and networks.