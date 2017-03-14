STMicroelectronics collaborates with iFLYTEK for Chinese voice-recognition cloud services

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor and a top MEMS supplier, and iFLYTEK (SHE: 002230), a voice-recognition cloud service provider in China, have introduced the market’s first IoT development platform that enables voice-recognition cloud services in Chinese. The joint solution is on display at electronica China 2017, Shanghai New International Expo Center, Hall E4 Booth 4102, March 14-16, 2017.

The new platform combines ST’s SensorTile multi-sensor module, STM32 ODE (Open Development Environment), and Open.software package with iFLYTEK’s voice-recognition technology. It gives designers a complete toolset for the development of voice-enabled Smart-Home, Smart-Driving, IoT, and robotics applications.

The SensorTile module captures voice inputs through the digital MEMS microphone (MP34DT04) and transmits them using the Bluetooth Low Energy network processor (BlueNRG-MS) to iFLYTEK’s cloud through a smartphone with the voice-recognition result back within seconds.

“ST’s SensorTile is a perfect match for developers integrating voice-control capabilities in applications across Smart-Home, Smart-Industry, and Smart-Driving segments. iFLYTEK has been empowering developers with the best performing and easy-to-use speech-recognition service,” said Jidong YU, Senior Vice President of iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. “We have been working with ST to enable the SensorTile platform with a high-performance Chinese-language recognition. Leveraging iFLYTEK’s more than 270,000 developers on xfyun.cn and ST’s smart IoT development tools, we look forward to creating more designs together in future.”

“The implementation of iFLYTEK’s automatic speech-recognition services on SensorTile accelerates and simplifies voice-enabled IoT design,” said Collins Wu, Marketing Director, Analog and MEMS Group, Greater China & South Asia, STMicroelectronics. “Leveraging a powerful open-software ecosystem, including the STM32(TM) Open Development Environment, shortens time to market and makes IoT design simple and cool.”

ST’s Analog and MEMS Group has also played an active role in nurturing the Innovator Community and Smart Hardware Development Platform in China, establishing a Chinese-speaking engineer community, st_AMSchina, a service subscription on Wechat, as well as the MEMS QQ Group.

STMicroelectronics’ 13.5mm x 13.5mm SensorTile is currently the smallest turnkey sensor board of its type, containing ST’s MEMS accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, pressure sensor, and MEMS microphone. With the on-board low-power STM32L4 microcontroller, it can be used as a sensing and connectivity hub for developing products such as wearables, gaming accessories, and smart-home or Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

