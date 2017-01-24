Synopsys’ IC Compiler II certified for TSMC’s 12nm process technology

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq:  SNPS) today announced that TSMC has certified the complete suite of products in the Synopsys Galaxy Design Platform for the most current version of 12-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology. This 12nm certification brings with it the broad body of design collateral, including routing rules, physical verification runsets, signoff-accurate extraction technology files, SPICE correlated timing and interoperable process design kits (iPDKs) for this latest FinFET process. Synopsys Custom Compiler design solution support is enabled through an iPDK.

To accelerate access to this power-efficient, high-density process, IC Compiler II place-and-route system has been enabled to support new standard cell architectures seamlessly co-existing with 16FFC intellectual property (IP). Recent collaborations have resulted in enhancements to IC Compiler II’s core placement and legalization engines ensuring maximum utilization while minimizing placement fragmentation and cell displacement. The 12nm ready iPDK enables designers to use Custom Compiler’s layout assistant features to shorten time in creating FinFET layouts.

“This power-efficient, high-density node offers a broad set of opportunities to our customers, enabling them to deliver highly differentiated products,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Marketing Division. “Our ongoing collaboration with Synopsys is helping expedite designer access to 12-nm process technology.”

“The long-standing collaboration between Synopsys and TSMC continues to be key in bringing accelerated access to new process technology nodes,” said Bijan Kiani, vice president of product marketing for the Design Group at Synopsys. “With the Galaxy Design Platform certified for 12nm readiness, our mutual customers are enabled to speed up development and deployment to accelerate their time-to-market.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices
Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018
January semiconductor sales up 14% compared to last year
Eleven companies forecast to account for 78% of semi capex in 2017
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
AIM Photonics welcomes Coventor as newest member
Synopsys' IC Compiler II certified for TSMC's 12nm process technology
Electro-optical switch transmits data at record-low temperatures
Synopsys and TSMC collaborate to develop interface, analog and foundation IP for 12nm finFET process

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
AIM Photonics welcomes Coventor as newest member
Synopsys' IC Compiler II certified for TSMC's 12nm process technology
Electro-optical switch transmits data at record-low temperatures

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Synopsys' IC Compiler II certified for TSMC's 12nm process technology
Synopsys and TSMC collaborate to develop interface, analog and foundation IP for 12nm finFET process
STATS ChipPAC achieves 1.5B unit milestone in fan-out wafer level packaging shipments
Cadence achieves certification for TSMC's 7nm process technology

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics collaborates with iFLYTEK for Chinese voice-recognition cloud services
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
SEMICON China 2017 opens tomorrow in Shanghai
NXP launches single-chip SoC with integrated microcontroller

LEDS ARTICLES

The repulsion trick: A self-solving puzzle for organic molecules
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
SEMICON China 2017 opens tomorrow in Shanghai
New material helps record data with light

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Simultaneous detection of multiple spin states in a single quantum dot
SEMICON China 2017 opens tomorrow in Shanghai
Kateeva expands Silicon Valley headquarters

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...