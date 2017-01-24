Transphorm announces first automotive-qualified GaN FETs

Today, Transphorm Inc. announced that its second generation, JEDEC-qualified high voltage gallium nitride (GaN) technology is now the industry’s first GaN solution to earn automotive qualification—having passed the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q101 stress tests for automotive-grade discrete semiconductors.

Transphorm’s automotive GaN FET, the TPH3205WSBQA, offers an on-resistance of 49 milliOhms (mΩ) in an industry standard TO-247 package. The part initially targets on-board charger (OBC) and DC to DC systems for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEV). Today, OBCs are uni-directional (AC to DC) using standard boost topologies. However, being that GaN FETs are bi-directional by nature, they become the perfect fit for the bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC) topology. Meaning, a bi-directional OBC can then be designed with GaN to reduce the number of silicon (Si) devices, weight and overall system cost of today’s solution.

“With the electrification of the automobile, the industry faces new system size, weight, performance, and cost challenges that can be addressed by GaN,” said Philip Zuk, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Transphorm. “However, supplying this market means devices must meet the highest possible standards for Quality and Reliability, those set by the AEC. At Transphorm, we have a culture of Quality and Reliability. And, are proud to be leading the industry into the new era of in-vehicle power electronics.”

The automotive market is one of the fastest growing segments for all power semiconductors, with IHS Markit forecasting a $3 billion revenue by 2022. Due to its inherent attributes, Transphorm’s GaN can support a large portion of the market. When compared to incumbent tech such as superjunction MOSFETs, IGBTs and Silicon Carbide (SiC), those attributes include:

  • Up to 40 percent greater power density
  • Increased efficiency
  • Lower thermal budget
  • Reduced system weight
  • Up to 20 percent decrease in overall system cost
  • High volume manufacturing with 6-inch GaN on Silicon

As a result, Transphorm’s GaN can be used in other high voltage DC to DC automotive systems including air conditioning, heating, oil pumps and power steering.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices
Record spending for fab equipment expected in 2017 and 2018
January semiconductor sales up 14% compared to last year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
Ultratech receives follow-on, multiple system orders from world's leading OSATs for advanced packaging applications
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Silego announces GFET3 integrated power switches in wafer level chip scale packaging
EUV lithography progress emphasized at SPIE Advanced Lithography

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Silego announces GFET3 integrated power switches in wafer level chip scale packaging
EUV lithography progress emphasized at SPIE Advanced Lithography
​ATTOPSEMI Technology joins FDXcelerator Program
Transphorm announces first automotive-qualified GaN FETs

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Ultratech receives follow-on, multiple system orders from world's leading OSATs for advanced packaging applications
Silego announces GFET3 integrated power switches in wafer level chip scale packaging
​ATTOPSEMI Technology joins FDXcelerator Program
Transphorm announces first automotive-qualified GaN FETs

MEMS ARTICLES

ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Imec to honor Samsung's Dr. Kinam Kim with "Lifetime of Innovation Award"
Researchers make flexible glass for tiny medical devices
Intel elects two new members to Board of Directors

LEDS ARTICLES

ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Ultratech receives follow-on multiple orders from China foundries for laser spike annealing systems
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates
Nano-polycrystalline film leads to stronger magnetism compared to single-crystal films

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...