Ultratech receives follow-on, multiple system orders from world’s leading OSATs for advanced packaging applications

Ultratech, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTEK), a supplier of lithography, laser­ processing and inspection systems used to manufacture semiconductor devices and high-brightness LEDs (HBLEDs), as well as atomic layer deposition (ALD) systems, today announced that it has received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies in Taiwan, Korea and China. The AP300E lithography stepper will be used for leading-edge copper pillar and wafer-level packaging (WLP) in high-volume manufacturing (HVM). Ultratech plans to begin shipping the systems in Q2 and Q3 of this year.

Ultratech General Manager and Vice President of Lithography Products Rezwan Lateef stated, “OSATs are rapidly expanding their advanced packaging capabilities to capture the strong demand for copper pillar and fan-out package solutions. These customers look to their equipment suppliers to provide highly reliable, flexible, extendible and cost-effective solutions coupled with excellent application-specific knowledge. The AP300E lithography stepper delivers on all these aspects coupled with outstanding regional support. Ultratech believes that success in the OSAT market requires local, on-site support and has greatly expanded its presence (both in personnel and infrastructure) in the Asia Pacific region with a focus on TaiwanChina and Korea. These repeat, multiple system orders across the broad OSAT spectrum are a clear validation of our market leadership position and a strong statement of continued partnership from our customers.  We look forward to working with these valued customers to meet their current production needs and to develop the applications of tomorrow.”

The AP300 family of lithography systems is built on Ultratech’s customizable Unity Platform, delivering superior overlay, resolution and side wall profile performance and enabling highly-automated and cost- effective manufacturing. These systems are particularly well suited for copper pillar, fan-out, through-silicon via (TSV) and silicon interposer applications. In addition, the platform has numerous application-specific product features to enable next-generation packaging techniques, such as Ultratech’s award winning dual-side alignment (DSA) system, utilized around the world in volume production.

