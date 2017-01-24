Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that it would expand its manufacturing capacity at its Delivery Systems and Service (DS&S) headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania. To support customer demand and the growth in its DS&S business, new positions will be created for highly skilled technicians, engineers, quality control personnel, and manufacturing and support staff.

The timing of the expansion aligns with the 25th anniversary of manufacturing at the Allentown location. The 31,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility was established in 1992 as the Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Center (SEMC) of Air Products, which Versum Materials spun-off from in October 2016. The facility will be rebranded Vultee Street as part of this announcement.

The manufacturing capacity expansion will serve the semiconductor, LCD and LED markets around the globe with gas and chemical delivery equipment designed to meet their precise purity and safety requirements. This investment will increase the production of Versum Materials’ line of GASGUARD ultra-high purity specialty gas equipment and CHEMGUARD chemical delivery equipment.

Last year, Versum Materials increased capacity at its DS&S manufacturing location in Ansan, South Korea, where in addition to the above-mentioned equipment, it produces a line of GASKEEPER specialty gas equipment designed specifically for the region.

“We are excited about our prospects for growth in the industry and supporting our valued customers with state-of-the-art, high-purity equipment. We are enhancing our manufacturing capacity to keep pace with our customers’ increasing requirements for more flexibility and shorter lead times,” said Jeff White, vice president and general manager of DS&S.

The company expects the expansion of the Allentown facility to be complete this spring. A list of open positions can be found on the company’s career page.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Global MEMS manufacturer selects ULVAC Technologies' plasma ashing system
Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants
Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity
Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
Cadence delivers foundry-enabled in-design and signoff lithography simulation integration with ASML
SMIC joins the eBeam Initiative as EUVL and multi-beam mask writing become key themes for 2017

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Renesas Electronics completes acquisition of Intersil
Dream Chip Technologies presents first 22nm FD-SOI silicon of new automotive driver assistance SoC
New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO

MEMS ARTICLES

Global MEMS manufacturer selects ULVAC Technologies' plasma ashing system
Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties
STMicroelectronics, DSP Group, and Sensory create keyword-smart microphone for voice-controlled devices
STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers

LEDS ARTICLES

Dow Corning further expands design freedoms for LED packaging with five new optical silicone encapsulants
Versum Materials expands manufacturing capacity
LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Materion Corporation completes Heraeus target materials acquisition
BOE takes first spot in large display unit shipment, IHS Markit reports
Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...