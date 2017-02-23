Versum Materials receives TSMC “Excellent Performance Award”

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today it received the “Excellent Performance Award” by the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC). TSMC maintains a rigorous supply chain, and each year recognizes its most valuable suppliers who have made an outstanding contribution to the supply of advanced materials and equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. On February 23, 2017, Versum Materials received the prestigious “Excellent Performance Award” from TSMC in the Taiwanese city of Hsinchu for its contributions to TSMC.

SMC recognized Versum Materials for developing a new formulated post etch residue remover, a sustainable alternative to the material previously supplied for cleaning aluminum interconnects and pads. The new product advances TSMC’s green manufacturing initiatives by removing undesirable organic solvents in the product, process and eventually the waste stream. Furthermore, the new product reduces the required number of post-cleaning steps and cuts energy use during the manufacturing process at TSMC.

TSMC also credited Versum Materials for the positive impact its increased local presence had around improving the development responsiveness and cycle time affiliated with the new product development in the advanced materials realm. Additionally, TSMC cited superior technical support and reliable supply for our precursor offerings in the Advanced Deposition Materials (ADM) platform.

“We thank TSMC for recognizing Versum Materials with this prestigious award. The development of this new product demonstrates the importance of collaborating with our customers to drive technology forward, while also creating differentiated value for the customer. By working closely together with TSMC, we helped to further reduce their products’ environmental footprints,” stated Edward Shober, Senior Vice President, Materials at Versum Materials. “This award reflects the commitment that the entire company provides to TSMC, including our marketing, commercial, technology, operations, supply chain, procurement, EH&S and engineering teams.”

