2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) announced that the worldwide semiconductor market showed signs of recovery in 2016 following a down year in 2015. In 2016, the market posted a year-end growth rate of 2 percent with chip growth seen across multiple market segments. Global revenue came in at $352.4 billion, up from $345.6 billion in 2015.

Key growth drivers

Key drivers of this growth were DRAM and NAND flash memory, which grew more than 30 percent collectively in the second half of 2016. Key to this turnaround was supply constraints and strong demand, coupled with an ASP increase. We expect these factors to drive memory revenue into record territory throughout 2017.

Semiconductors used for automotive applications were also a key driver of 2016 growth, with a 9.7 percent expansion by year-end. Chip content in cars continues to climb, with micro components and memory integrated circuits (IC) leading the pack, both experiencing over 10 percent growth in automotive applications.

“The strong component demand that drove record capital expenditures in 2016 also provided the industry with advanced technology platforms which will support further semiconductor revenue growth in 2017,” said Len Jelinek, Senior Director and Chief Analyst for Semiconductor Manufacturing at IHS Markit.

Continued consolidation

Continuing a recent trend, the semiconductor market saw another year of intense consolidation with no signs of slowing down. The year began with the close of the biggest-ever acquisition in the semiconductor industry. Avago Technologies finalized its $37 billion acquisition of Broadcom Corp. to form Broadcom Limited, which jumped to rank fourth in terms of market share (Avago previously ranked 11th). This acquisition resulted in the newly formed company increasing its market share in several market segments, including taking a large lead in the wired application market.

“After some selective divestiture, Broadcom Limited has focused on market segments where its customer base holds dominant market share positions. These also tend to be markets which have fairly stable and visible TAM growth,” said Senior Analyst Brad Shaffer. “These characteristics may help entrench the company’s market share positions in areas where it chooses to compete,” added Shaffer.

Among the top 20 semiconductor suppliers, ON Semiconductor and nVidia enjoyed the largest revenue growth, followed closely by MediaTek. ON and MediaTek achieved growth through multiple acquisitions, while nVidia saw an enormous demand for its GPU technology as it moves into new markets and applications.

Qualcomm remained the top fabless company in 2016 while MediaTek and nVidia moved into the number two and three spots, respectively. The fabless company with the largest market share gain was Cirrus Logic, a major supplier for Apple and Samsung mobile phones. They moved up five spots in 2016, to number 10.

Intel remains in the number one spot for semiconductor suppliers, followed by Samsung. Qualcomm comes in at number three, with plans to increase its market share in 2017 with its pending acquisition of NXP.

Find more information on this topic in the latest release of the Competitive Landscaping Tool from the Semiconductors & Components service at IHS Markit.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor
2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market
Graphene Flagship researches create thin film transistors printed with layered materials
Device boosts interaction between light and motion
Artificial topological matter opens new research directions

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor
2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market
Graphene Flagship researches create thin film transistors printed with layered materials
Device boosts interaction between light and motion

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor
What is the impact of most dynamic advanced packaging platform on manufacturing markets?
Cadence unveils expanded Virtuoso Advanced-Node Platform for 7nm processes
A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors

MEMS ARTICLES

A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law

LEDS ARTICLES

Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation
Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...