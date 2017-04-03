3D-Micromac receives large volume orders from solar industry for its microCELL TLS system

3D-Micromac AG, a developer of laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the photovoltaic, medical device and electronics markets, today announced that the total received order volume for its microCELL TLS high-throughput half-cell cutting tools tops 1.5 GW for tool deliveries in 2017 to date.

The microCELL TLS systems use Thermal Laser Separation for cleaving solar cells into half-cells. This process provides a multitude of mechanical and electrical benefits to customers. The separated cells show a significantly higher mechanical strength, better edge quality as well as lower power reduction compared to laser scribing and cleaving approaches. A module power gain of more than 1 W was seen with TLS compared to conventional scribe and break methods, in addition to the 5-7 W per module gain of half-cell module technology.

Further cementing its position as the market leader for laser systems in photovoltaics,

3D-Micromac also yesterday introduced its second-generation microCELL OTF system, the high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of Passivated Emitter Rear Contact (PERC) solar cells, which achieves a world-class throughput of 8,000 wafers per hour.