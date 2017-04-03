3D-Micromac receives large volume orders from solar industry for its microCELL TLS system

3D-Micromac AG, a developer of laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the photovoltaic, medical device and electronics markets, today announced that the total received order volume for its microCELL TLS high-throughput half-cell cutting tools tops 1.5 GW for tool deliveries in 2017 to date.

The microCELL TLS systems use Thermal Laser Separation for cleaving solar cells into half-cells. This process provides a multitude of mechanical and electrical benefits to customers. The separated cells show a significantly higher mechanical strength, better edge quality as well as lower power reduction compared to laser scribing and cleaving approaches. A module power gain of more than 1 W was seen with TLS compared to conventional scribe and break methods, in addition to the 5-7 W per module gain of half-cell module technology.

Further cementing its position as the market leader for laser systems in photovoltaics,
3D-Micromac also yesterday introduced its second-generation microCELL OTF system, the high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of Passivated Emitter Rear Contact (PERC) solar cells, which achieves a world-class throughput of 8,000 wafers per hour.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to increase 12.3% in 2017
DDR4 set to account for largest share of DRAM market by architecture
2016: The MOSFETs market recovered
2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

3D-Micromac receives large volume orders from solar industry for its microCELL TLS system
InvenSense receives regulatory clearances
NREL researchers capture excess photon energy to produce solar fuels
Global ESD packaging market driven by the miniaturization of semiconductors, says Technavio
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

3D-Micromac receives large volume orders from solar industry for its microCELL TLS system
NREL researchers capture excess photon energy to produce solar fuels
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
GaN Systems' investors receive Venture Capital Awards

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Global ESD packaging market driven by the miniaturization of semiconductors, says Technavio
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
Axcelis announces multiple Purion orders from several leading chip makers in Asia Pacific
DDR4 set to account for largest share of DRAM market by architecture

MEMS ARTICLES

InvenSense receives regulatory clearances
Columbia engineers invent method to control light propagation in waveguides
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
Kulicke & Soffa opens latest process and applications laboratory

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology
USC Viterbi researchers develop new class of optoelectronic materials

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...