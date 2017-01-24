Advanced packaging industry: What we could expect in 2017

2016 was the year of strong consolidations in the semiconductor industry. Yole Développement (Yole) highlights many mergers and acquisitions with several billions of dollars transactions.

“And 2017 seems to be following the same path,” said Jérôme Azemar, Technology & Market Analyst, Advanced Packaging at Yole.

Year after year, the advanced packaging industry has attracted more and more of the spotlight.

“According to our estimates, advanced packaging revenues represented more than US$22 billion in 2016 and will increase to almost US$30 billion by 2020”, confirmed Jérôme Azemar from Yole.

What is the status of the advanced packaging industry? Who is leading the market today? What are the platforms that will drive the tomorrow’s industry? What could we expect in term of technology evolution? NCAP China and Yole propose you a 2-day conference to answer these questions and get the opportunity to meet the advanced packaging leaders. They announced today the 3rd Advanced Packaging & System Integration Technology Symposium. The 2017 edition takes place in Wuxi, China, on April 20 & 21.

Created in 2014, the Advanced Packaging & System Integration Technology Symposium is attracting more and more attendees each year. The powerful program designed by Yole and NCAP China gathers numerous valuable discussions, meetings and business collaborations.

This year again, both partners are excited to welcome the leaders of the advanced packaging industry and are expecting a great success. They have announced an impressive list of executive speakers including:

• Tetsukazu Sugiya, Group Leader, Technology Solutions Group at DISCO Corp.

• Lianming Tong, Lead Marketing Manager at Dow Electronics Materials

• Kenji Kawada, Staff Engineer at Infineon Technologies Japan

• Daquan Yu, CTO & VP, Kunshan Huatian Technology Electronics

• Howard Huang, Director, Kingyoup Optronics

• Tae-Hoon Kim, Ex. President, nepes Corporate

• Dr David Lishan, Principal Scientist at Plasma-Therm

• Richard Barnett, Etch Product Manager, SPTS, an Orbotech Company …

And much more. List of speakers, biographies and abstracts are available on i-micronews.com website. To download the PDF version, click Program. 2017 edition also includes two keynote speakers from Huawei and Brewer Science.

Partnership between both organizations, NCAP China and Yole has been signed 3 year ago and all benefits of this collaboration are serving the development of the advanced packaging industry in China and all around the world. Based on a strategic thinking, NCAP China and Yole combined their expertise and their brand to support the development of this dynamic industry. Both organizations became indispensable players. And as strong influencer, the NCAP China and Yole Symposium is today the relevant indicator of the status of advanced packaging industry.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity this year again to host the “Advanced Packaging & System Integration Technology Symposium,” saidDr Cao LiQiang, NCAP’s CEO. And he adds: “Mixing together worldwide companies and laboratories, all experts in the advanced packaging arena is just key for the development of the industrial activities in China. It is a relevant contribution to shape the future of the advanced packaging ecosystem. Under this context, we are looking forward to welcome advanced packaging leaders and get powerful presentations and debates during the Symposium.”

Advanced packaging revenue in China is expected to reach US$4.6 billion in 2020 at an impressive 16% CAGR .

“Indeed we are experiencing a key momentum in the semiconductor industry,” announced Thibault Buisson, Business Unit Manager, Advanced Packaging & Semiconductor Manufacturing at Yole. “Lot of technical challenges are now being transferred from the chip to the package itself. This is why industrial companies from different business models are willing to get involved in the exciting advanced packaging field. Under a highly competitive landscape, innovative platforms such as FO packages, 3D & 2.5D interposers and SiP are getting more and more interest from the end users and therefore are changing the packaging ecosystem. NCAP China & Yole Symposium is the place to get a clear understanding of the status of this industry and get answers to future market evolutions, the industry will face tomorrow.”

The symposium represents an exciting opportunity for advanced packaging companies to develop, exchange and expand their activities in China and also in all other countries. NCAP and Yole are very enthusiastic about this 3rd edition.