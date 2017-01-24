Analog Devices’ MEMS accelerometers deliver compelling noise performance for condition monitoring applications

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) today announced two high frequency, low noise MEMS accelerometers designed specifically for industrial condition monitoring applications. The ADXL1001 and ADXL1002 MEMS accelerometers deliver the high resolution vibration measurements necessary for early detection of bearing faults and other common causes of machine failure. Historically, inadequate noise performance of available high frequency MEMS accelerometers compared with legacy technology held back adoption, failing to take advantage of MEMS reliability, quality and repeatability. Today, the ADXL1001 and ADXL1002 noise performance over high frequencies is on par with available PZT technology, and make ADI MEMS accelerometers a compelling option for new condition monitoring products. The ADXL1001 and ADXL1002 are the latest examples of high performance precision sensing technology from Analog Devices, providing high quality and accurate data for Smart Factory Internet of Things applications, and enabling intelligent sensing from the edge of the network.

The ADXL1001 and ADXL1002 MEMS accelerometers deliver ultra-low noise density over an extended bandwidth with high-g range. The accelerometers are available in two models with full-scale ranges of ±100g (ADXL1001) and ±50g(ADXL1002). Typical noise density for the ADXL1002 is 25 μg/√Hz, with a sensitivity of 40mV/g, and 30 μg/√Hz for ADXL1001 with sensitivity 20mV/g. Both accelerometers operate on single voltage supply from 3.0V to 5.25V, and offer useful features such as complete, electrostatic self-test and over range indicator. The ADXL1001 and ADXL1002 are rated for operation over a -40°C to +125°C temperature range.