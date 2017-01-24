Avantor acquires Puritan Products

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Puritan Products, Inc., a supplier of cGMP buffers and solutions for Biopharma customers, and high-purity chemistries for Research and Electronic Materials customers.

Avantor is a global supplier of ultra-high-purity materials for the life sciences and advanced technology markets. The company provides performance materials and solutions for the production and research needs of approximately 7,900 customers across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor industries.

“The addition of Puritan is a key next step in our growth plans, as it provides access to new customers in the U.S. and Europe, a broader portfolio of high-purity products for the Biopharma, Research and Electronic Materials industries, and access to additional capabilities, including new cGMP operations and talented new colleagues,” said Michael Stubblefield, CEO of Avantor. “The addition of Puritan’s operations, equipment and sourcing of raw materials offer our customers an additional layer of supply chain security, a key element of the Avantor value proposition.”

Avantor will begin the process of integrating Puritan into the company immediately. Customers will now have access to the J.T.Baker, Macron Fine Chemicals and Puritan brands of high-purity products, as well as Avantor’s other portfolio of brands, including NuSil brand high-purity biomaterials and silicone.

“The Puritan business complements Avantor’s platform very well, particularly the focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance – two areas that are critical in the life science industry,” continued Stubblefield.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
Global semiconductor wafer-level equipment revenue to grow 11% in 2016
Samsung completes qualification of its 2nd gen 10nm process technology
Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to increase 12.3% in 2017
DDR4 set to account for largest share of DRAM market by architecture
2016: The MOSFETs market recovered
2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Avantor acquires Puritan Products
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
New ClassOne chamber cuts copper plating costs 95%

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
New ClassOne chamber cuts copper plating costs 95%

PACKAGING ARTICLES

North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 2.4% in first quarter of 2017
Global ESD packaging market driven by the miniaturization of semiconductors, says Technavio

MEMS ARTICLES

North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
InvenSense receives regulatory clearances
Columbia engineers invent method to control light propagation in waveguides

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology
USC Viterbi researchers develop new class of optoelectronic materials

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
Please, touch the display

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...