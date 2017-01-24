Axcelis announces multiple Purion orders from several leading chip makers in Asia Pacific

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has received multiple orders for the Purion H high current, Purion XE high energy, and Purion EXE extended high energy system from several leading chip manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. Several of the orders are follow on business and one of the orders is a new customer penetration. These orders include both 200 and 300mm systems that will be used to support high volume production of DRAM, 3D NAND and mature logic devices to support the burgeoning IoT, mobile and data storage markets. The systems shipped in the first quarter.

Executive Vice President, Customer Operations John Aldeborgh commented, “We’re excited to continue our penetration of the Purion platform in these markets. The Purion platform is ideally suited to support our customers evolving manufacturing needs, due to its superior flexibility and cost of ownership.”

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, “Dynamic growth in the IoT is driving significant investment in manufacturing capacity of mature process technologies, particularly in China. This combined with continued strength in the memory market is providing Axcelis excellent prospects for new penetrations and follow on orders.”