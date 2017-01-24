Brewer Science earns GreenCircle Certification for zero waste to landfill for second consecutive year

Brewer Science announced the achievement of Zero Waste to Landfill Certification for the second consecutive year. GreenCircle Certified, LLC (GreenCircle), has completed extensive audits to verify that the Rolla and Vichy Brewer Science manufacturing locations contribute zero waste to landfills. The certification is valid through 2017 and can be viewed in GreenCircle’s Certified Product Database.
Brewer Science is regarded as a champion for environmental responsibility in the microelectronics and semiconductor industry and is the only business in the industry to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill Certification through GreenCircle. Brewer Science remains committed to a robust environmental management system with the objective of preventing pollution of the environment and providing a healthy, safe, and secure workplace.
For many years Brewer Science leadership has made it a priority to lead an environmentally responsible organization. Some of the initiatives include:
- In 2002, Brewer Science instituted a mini-bin recycling program, a simple step that had a huge impact. To date, over 597 tons of waste have been recycled.
- At its headquarters in Rolla, Missouri, Brewer Science promotes a community collection program. Through partnering with waste disposal companies and volunteer crews, they have collected more than 800,000 pounds of appliances, electronics, and tires that would have otherwise been a part of a landfill.
- In 2015, a giant trash compactor known as “Big Blue” found a home in Brewer Science’s Rolla facility. Big Blue collects and compacts tons of non-recyclable waste and sends it to a waste-to-energy facility. The waste is combusted to produce enough electricity to power four houses for a month.
- Brewer Science also diverts some of its waste into fuel blending processes, resulting in the conversion of over 520,000 pounds of waste into fuel that can replace natural gas and coal.