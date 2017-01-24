Brewer Science earns GreenCircle Certification for zero waste to landfill for second consecutive year

Brewer Science announced the achievement of Zero Waste to Landfill Certification for the second consecutive year. GreenCircle Certified, LLC (GreenCircle), has completed extensive audits to verify that the Rolla and Vichy Brewer Science manufacturing locations contribute zero waste to landfills. The certification is valid through 2017 and can be viewed in GreenCircle’s Certified Product Database.

Brewer Science is regarded as a champion for environmental responsibility in the microelectronics and semiconductor industry and is the only business in the industry to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill Certification through GreenCircle. Brewer Science remains committed to a robust environmental management system with the objective of preventing pollution of the environment and providing a healthy, safe, and secure workplace.