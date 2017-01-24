Chroma releases the newest semiconductor test solution

Chroma ATE Inc., a supplier of precision Test and Measurement Instrumentation, Automated Test Systems, Intelligent Manufacturing Systems, Turnkey Test and Automation Solutions, has recently released the newest semiconductor test solution for the IoT IC market.

The Chroma 3680 is an advanced SoC test system with data rate up to 1Gbps. The Chroma 3680 is capable of conducting parallel tests on multiple chips to meet the digital and analog IC testing requirements, with applications including MCU, digital audio, digital TV, set-top box, DSP, network processor, field programmable gate array (FPGA) and consumer electronics.

Newly developed this year, the Chroma 33010 PXIe Digital IO Card provides automatic test functions based on PXIe architecture to excel in the heavy demands of PXI testing. To satisfy smaller IC channels and increasingly complex test functions especially on IoT and automotive electronics IC, the PXI/PXIe architecture in semiconductor testing offers unparalleled advantage in diversity and flexibility, which includes MCU, MEMS, RF IC and PMIC testing. It can also be ported to Chroma 3380D (256 channels) and Chroma 3380P (512 channels) for mass-production as they have high similarity in both software and hardware.

The Chroma 3260 Tri-Temperature SLT Handler is equipped DTC (Dynamic Temperature Control) function by leading Nitro TEC technology, which can support more excellent temperature performance range from -40°C to 125°C with +/- 1°C accuracy. It is suitable for parallel tests on multiple module boards, and the test sockets embedded can accommodate various types of package (QFP, TQFP, μBGA, PGA and CSP). The Chroma 3260 (Tri-Temp.) can change kit quickly as changing different DUT (Device Under Test) to significantly reduce the downtime and improve efficiency. Applications include the IC components for IoV (Internet of Vehicle) and the cloud-computing industry.

The Chroma 3111 Table Top Single Site Handler is designed for system function testing especially during engineering experimental phase. It has electrical terminal test capability to support various packaged wafers sizes, ranging from 5x5mm to 45x45mm.The Chroma 3111 will be the best choice to effectively minimize time and cost during engineering test due to its tiny size (60cm2 space) feature.

The Chroma semiconductor test equipment integrated with the MP5800 RF ATE tester can cover 6GHz test range and provide 4/8 RF port with 120MHz bandwidth. Its applications include WiFi , BT, GPS, other IoT connectivity ICs and RF components (PA / LNA / Converter, etc.) to satisfy the requirements of a total RF/Digital ATE (CP/FT/SLT) test solution.

Chroma’s semiconductor test solution also provides a variety of software suites for different testing applications.

