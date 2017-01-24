Dawn of organic single crystal electronics

Researchers at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences (Japan) have developed a method for high performance doping of organic single crystal. Furthermore, they succeeded in the Hall effect measurement of the crystal — the world’s first case. The research has been published in the Advanced Materials.

Controlling “holes” and “electrons” responsible for electric conduction of p-type and n-type semiconductors by doping — adding a trace amount of impurity — had been the central technology in the 20th century’s inorganic single crystal electronics represented by silicon chips, solar cells, and light emitting diodes. The number of carriers (holes and electrons) created by doping and their moving speed (mobility) can be freely evaluated by “Hall effect measurement” using a magnetic field. However, in the field of organic electronics emerging in the 21th century, no one has ever attempted to dope impurities into an organic single crystal itself nor measure its Hall effect.

Researchers at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences (Japan) have developed a method for high performance doping of organic single crystal. Furthermore, they succeeded in the Hall effect measurement of the crystal -- the world's first case. The research has been published in the Advanced Materials. Credit: Institute for Molecular Science

Researchers at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences (Japan) have developed a method for high performance doping of organic single crystal. Furthermore, they succeeded in the Hall effect measurement of the crystal — the world’s first case. The research has been published in the Advanced Materials. Credit: Institute for Molecular Science

“We have combined the rubrene organic single crystal growth technique with our original ultra-slow deposition technique of one billionth of a nanometer (10- 9 nm) per second, which includes a rotating shutter having aperture.” explains Chika Ohashi, a PhD student, SOKENDAI in the group. “For the first time, we have succeeded in producing the 1 ppm doped organic single crystal and have detected its Hall effect signal.” The doping efficiency of the organic single crystal was 24%, which is a much higher performance compared to 1% for the vacuum deposited amorphous film of the same material.

Lab head Prof. Masahiro Hiramoto sees the present results have the meaning of dawn of organic single crystal electronics similar to the silicon single crystal electronics. In future, devices such as high performance organic single crystal solar cells may be developed.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

NXP acquires Freescale, becomes top MCU supplier in 2016
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets
March billings reached levels not seen since March 2001, reports SEMI
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
Global semiconductor wafer-level equipment revenue to grow 11% in 2016
Samsung completes qualification of its 2nd gen 10nm process technology
Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to increase 12.3% in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

MRAM lowers system power
Discovery of new PVD chalcogenide materials for memory applications
Dawn of organic single crystal electronics
ASML, ZEISS file joint patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
Micron appoints Sanjay Mehrotra as President and CEO

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

MRAM lowers system power
Discovery of new PVD chalcogenide materials for memory applications
Dawn of organic single crystal electronics
ASML, ZEISS file joint patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Worldwide smartphone market gains steam in the first quarter of 2017 with shipments up 4.3%, according to IDC
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets
Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far compared to previous versions, IHS Markit teardown reveals
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics appoints Jean-Marc Chery as Deputy CEO and names new executive team
Worldwide smartphone market gains steam in the first quarter of 2017 with shipments up 4.3%, according to IDC
Diamond quantum sensor reveals current flows in next-gen materials
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Entegris acquires MicroElectronics filtration product line from W. L. Gore & Associates
Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far compared to previous versions, IHS Markit teardown reveals
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
New quantum liquid crystals may play role in future of computers

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...