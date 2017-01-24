Entegris acquires MicroElectronics filtration product line from W. L. Gore & Associates

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a provider of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, announced today that it acquired W. L. Gore & Associates’ water and chemical filtration product line for microelectronics applications in an asset purchase for approximately $20 million. Entegris expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2017.

Todd Edlund, Chief Operating Officer of Entegris, said: “We are excited to add these market-leading filtration solutions to our existing offerings for the microfiltration of high-purity water and bulk chemicals used in semiconductor, OLED and flat panel display manufacturing applications. The acquisition of these products complements our portfolio of advanced liquid filtration solutions. It also reflects our strategy to grow our served markets through the deployment of capital for strategic accretive acquisitions that augment our internal development initiatives.”

