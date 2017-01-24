Global ESD packaging market driven by the miniaturization of semiconductors, says Technavio

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is projected to grow to USD 5.42 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

Global_ESD_Packaging_Market

This research report titled ‘ESD Packaging Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Communication network infrastructure

“The communication network infrastructure end-user segment occupies a significant 26% of the global ESD packaging market. The high rate of deployment of next-generation wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, WiMAX, 3G/4G, and ultra-wideband is responsible for the dominance of the market segment,” says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

The growth in the wireless network infrastructure market drives the demand for printed circuit boards (PCBs), which require ESD protection. Also, the increase in virtualization and cloud computing have resulted in increased Internet traffic worldwide, which is also indirectly boosting the market growth.

Consumer electronics industry

The consumer electronics segment includes smartphones, PCs, audio systems, video systems, and TVs, all of which incorporate sophisticated and high-performance printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductors for efficient working. These electronic devices, combined with the rapid adoption of 3G and 4G networks, are driving the growth of ESD packaging in the market segment. Currently, APAC is showcasing an impressive growth curve in the market segment, driven by an extremely high mobile phone subscription rate.

Computer peripherals

“The computer peripherals segment is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,141 million by 2021. This segment includes products such as a mouse, keyboards, printers, hard drives, flash drives, scanners, webcams, and digital cameras which require ESD protection,” says Sharan.

This end-user segment is expected to be driven by the increased demand for tablets, notebooks, ultrabooks, and digital cameras. Further, the introduction of Windows 10 and lightweight ultrabooks will add a boost to the growth of the market segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio’s research analysts in this report are:

  • BASF
  • Desco Industries
  • Dow Chemical
  • PPG Industries

Technavio is a global technology research and advisory company.

Global ESD packaging market driven by the miniaturization of semiconductors, says Technavio
Global ESD packaging market driven by the miniaturization of semiconductors, says Technavio
