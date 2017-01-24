Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $30.4 billion for the month of February 2017, an increase of 16.5 percent compared to the February 2016 total of $26.1 billion. Global sales in February were 0.8 percent lower than the January 2017 total of $30.6 billion, exceeding normal seasonal market performance. February marked the global market’s largest year-to-year growth since October 2010. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

“The global semiconductor industry has posted strong sales early in 2017, with memory products like DRAM and NAND flash leading the way,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Year-to-year sales increased by double digits across most regional markets, with the China and Americas markets showing particularly strong growth. Global market trends are favorable for continuing sales growth in the months ahead.”

Year-to-year sales increased across all regions: China (25.0 percent), the Americas (19.1 percent), Japan (11.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (11.2 percent), and Europe (5.9 percent). Month-to-month sales increased modestly in Asia Pacific/All Other (0.5 percent) but decreased slightly across all others: Europe (-0.6 percent), Japan (-0.9 percent), China (-1.0 percent), and the Americas (-2.3 percent).

Neuffer also noted the recent growth of foreign semiconductor markets is a reminder of the importance of expanding U.S. semiconductor companies’ access to global markets, which is one of SIA’s policy priorities for 2017. The U.S. industry accounts for nearly half of the world’s total semiconductor sales, and more than 80 percent of U.S. semiconductor company sales are to overseas markets, helping make semiconductors one of America’s top exports.

February 2017

Billions

Month-to-Month Sales                               

Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

6.13

5.99

-2.3%

Europe

2.84

2.82

-0.6%

Japan

2.79

2.77

-0.9%

China

10.15

10.05

-1.0%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.72

8.76

0.5%

Total

30.64

30.39

-0.8%

Year-to-Year Sales                          

Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

5.03

5.99

19.1%

Europe

2.66

2.82

5.9%

Japan

2.47

2.77

11.9%

China

8.04

10.05

25.0%

Asia Pacific/All Other

7.88

8.76

11.2%

Total

26.08

30.39

16.5%

Three-Month-Moving Average Sales

Market

Sept/Oct/Nov

Dec/Jan/Feb

% Change

Americas

6.25

5.99

-4.2%

Europe

2.88

2.82

-2.3%

Japan

2.90

2.77

-4.6%

China

10.04

10.05

0.1%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.94

8.76

-2.0%

Total

31.02

30.39

-2.0%

 

