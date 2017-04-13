Kulicke & Soffa opens latest process and applications laboratory

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) announced today the opening of its latest Process and Applications laboratory at the K&S Netherlands facility.

The 180 square meter laboratory adds to the Company’s existing base of global application facilities. The Netherlands site uniquely houses a complete prototype assembly line of K&S Advanced Packaging and Electronics Assembly equipment. The laboratory will facilitate stronger collaboration with global customers and industry partners to develop and refine next-generation of packaging solutions in direct response to the industry’s emerging challenges and opportunities. It also serves as a platform to accelerate internal development roadmaps and engineering competencies.

Bob Chylak, Kulicke & Soffa’s Vice President of Global Process Engineering, said, “This new lab marks another significant milestone for K&S and further enhances our capabilities to deploy the latest technology for component mounting, with a specific focus on applications requiring high-accuracy placement for passive components as well as active bare or packaged die. We are excited to further collaborate strategically with customers and industry partners to optimize and drive high-volume adoption of new advanced packaging processes.”

Kulicke & Soffa is proud to welcome the Guest-of-Honor, Mayor John Jorritsma, City of Eindhoven, for the Opening Ceremony. “We are very pleased with the presence of K&S in Brainport Eindhoven. The company contributes a lot to our added value chain, by creating new knowledge and employment. The opening of the new process lab proves that K&S also believes in our economic strength, which is great”, said Mayor John Jorritsma, City of Eindhoven.

In addition to the K&S Netherlands facility, Kulicke & Soffa also operates application laboratories in Taiwan, Korea, China, Singapore and the US.