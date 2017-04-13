Kulicke & Soffa opens latest process and applications laboratory

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) announced today the opening of its latest Process and Applications laboratory at the K&S Netherlands facility.

The 180 square meter laboratory adds to the Company’s existing base of global application facilities. The Netherlands site uniquely houses a complete prototype assembly line of K&S Advanced Packaging and Electronics Assembly equipment. The laboratory will facilitate stronger collaboration with global customers and industry partners to develop and refine next-generation of packaging solutions in direct response to the industry’s emerging challenges and opportunities. It also serves as a platform to accelerate internal development roadmaps and engineering competencies.

Bob Chylak, Kulicke & Soffa’s Vice President of Global Process Engineering, said, “This new lab marks another significant milestone for K&S and further enhances our capabilities to deploy the latest technology for component mounting, with a specific focus on applications requiring high-accuracy placement for passive components as well as active bare or packaged die. We are excited to further collaborate strategically with customers and industry partners to optimize and drive high-volume adoption of new advanced packaging processes.”

Kulicke & Soffa is proud to welcome the Guest-of-Honor, Mayor John Jorritsma, City of Eindhoven, for the Opening Ceremony. “We are very pleased with the presence of K&S in Brainport Eindhoven. The company contributes a lot to our added value chain, by creating new knowledge and employment. The opening of the new process lab proves that K&S also believes in our economic strength, which is great”, said Mayor John Jorritsma, City of Eindhoven.

In addition to the K&S Netherlands facility, Kulicke & Soffa also operates application laboratories in Taiwan, Korea, China, Singapore and the US.

One thought on “Kulicke & Soffa opens latest process and applications laboratory

  1. Michael Clayton

    K&S has come a LONG WAY from the days of making Beer Bottle Handling Equipment, and then transistor and early IC die bond and wirebonding tools for Western Electric and then the rest of us, and later a unique “hard contact” aligner that evolved into auto-align system with help from Ken Levy et al. Wish I had a full history.

    Reply

