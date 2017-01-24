LED Taiwan opens tomorrow in Taipei

With a combined 500 booths, the exhibitions and conferences of LED Taiwan, opening tomorrow in Taipei, will attract over 12,000 visitors. Organized by SEMI and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), LED Taiwan will be held simultaneously with 2017 Taiwan International Lighting Show (TiLS), serving as a one-stop platform for exchanging and sourcing LED manufacturing and lighting technologies, offering opportunities to meet potential partners, industry elites, and over 150 leading companies from the LED supply chain. The event is held at TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall April 12-15.

The four-day LED Taiwan showcases a wide range of technology innovations and solutions in the six pavilions ─ High-Brightness LED, LED components, LED Manufacturing Equipment and Material Pavilion, IR/UV, Laser, and Sapphire. Leading players in the areas of LED equipment, materials, components and packaging ─ like Aurora Optoelectronics, Crystalwise Technology, EPILEDS, EPISTAR, Evest Corporation, Lite-On, NAURA Microelectronics Equipment, RAPITECH, Sentec, TAIKKISO and Yellow Stone Corp ─ are showcasing their products in the exhibition to help local and foreign visitors understand the structure, manufacturing processes and technologies of Taiwan’s LED industry.

To enable innovation and energize the show floor, events at TechSTAGE will focus on three topics this year, with presenters from leading companies:

  • LED Manufacturing Equipment & Materials: Atom Semicon, Aurotek, Galaxy Technology Development, Materials Analysis Technology,  Monocrystal, and Sil-More Industrial,
  • LED Advanced Technologies: ALLOS Semiconductors, CORIAL, Epileds Technologies, EPISTAR, MIRDC,TAIKKISO, UTITECH Technology, and Yole Developpement
  • Smart Lighting & Automobile Lighting: Billion Electric, High Power Lighting, MacAdam, National Chung Cheng University, Osram Taiwan, and PlayNitride

In addition, the IR/UV Summit focuses on IR and UV technologies and application products, with the latest research and development findings. The Academia Poster Section includes 46 papers from experts.

More than 12,000 visitors from over 60 countries and leading manufacturers will convene at LED Taiwan 2017.  Business events, forums, networking sessions and meetings enable Taiwan exhibitors and attendees to expand connections and secure business opportunities by gathering leading members of global industrial and academic circles.

To gain insights into the latest technologies and opportunities, attend LED Taiwan (April 12-15). Please visit:  www.ledtaiwan.org/en/ (English) or www.ledtaiwan.org/zh/ (Chinese).

